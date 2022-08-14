Gasoline has a price drop in these states; new value makes drivers happy

The value of fuels been the target of much criticism from the general population. People were no longer able to fuel their vehicles as before. Who was suffering the most was that group of people who needed the cars to work.

From those who needed them to reach companies to those who used a car, motorcycle or truck as an essential work tool. This obviously generated great unease in the population. As a result, the government needed to provide an answer that was up to the to satisfy people.

The answer ended up coming as a cut of part of the Tax on Operations related to the Circulation of Goods and on Provision of Transport Services (ICMS), which ended up having an impact on the price of fuel.

According to a survey carried out by the company Ticket Log, the price of gasoline dropped by 14.01% in July. The comparison was based on gas stations in the country from June to July.

Ethanol also had a significant reduction of 8.34% in the value of the liter. This is the result of a government measure for truck drivers who use this fuel, as this was the class that was most irritated by the rise in prices.

According to the aforementioned survey, gasoline is being sold for R$ 6.50 – a liter – at the 21,000 gas stations surveyed, while a liter of ethanol is being found for R$ 5.50.

This same survey also showed that all five regions of the country could observe a reduction in the price charged specifically for gasoline. And in this regard, the region that ended up with the largest reduction went to the Southeast, which had a decrease of 18.01% in the average price. The liter of gasoline dropped to R$ 6.18.

Considering each region, the South ended up in the first place of the ones that had the most drop in prices, with gasoline going to R$ 6.09, a decrease of 15.3%. On the other hand, gasoline considered more expensive was found in the Northeast where the liter is selling at R$ 6.79.

If we take the whole state in considerationit was possible to find gasoline at R$ 7.23 in Piauí.

It is worth remembering that the ICMS ended up being 17% and 18%. In addition to hitting the price of fuel, it also hits natural gas, electricity, communications and public transport.

“With the reduction in the ICMS rate, announced at the beginning of July, the price of gasoline has already registered drops of 5.46% compared to June and in the first days of the month, according to the Ticket Log survey. At the end of the first fortnight, the decrease in the value of fuel reached 10.22%”, informed Douglas Pina, General Director of Mainstream of the Fleet and Mobility Division of Edenred Brasil.

Pina also made a relationship between the decrease in product prices and the 4.94% drop in the price of the product announced by Petrobras. And in this case, the decrease ended up coming from the value sold to the refineries, but which in its final sum would have an influence on the price that reaches consumers.