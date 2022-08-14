Giant panel in Porto Alegre associates left to drug trafficking and PCC

A panel over 10 meters high calling for pro-Bolsonaro demonstrations on September 7 was installed in a building outside Porto Alegre (RS) last Thursday (8/11).

The text has two sides: one yellow and with the flag of Brazil and the other red accompanied by a crossed hammer and sickle, symbol of communism. Below each symbol, there are phrases differentiating the two sides, such as “Christian values” x “gender ideology”, “freedom” x “censorship”, “agro forte” x “strong MST”, “in favor of the police” x “the in favor of the PCC” and “order and progress” versus “narcotrafficking”. Above, is the phrase “You decide” and, in the footer, the call for acts alluding to the Independence holiday.

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is calling on supporters to take to the streets “for the last time” against the “black caped deaf people” on September 7. The militancy is already responding and organizing caravans to Brasília on the Independence holiday, in order to match the act in support of the president to the military parade that will be held again after a two-year hiatus caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bolsonaristas have also organized for acts in other cities, such as Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo.

The installation of the panel generated reactions from politicians and left-wing activists. Former federal deputy Manuela D’Ávila, for example, called him a “criminal” and asked: “Who paid?”.

In a statement on social media, the content exhibitor company – Life – said it would display campaigns contracted by its customers, provided they comply with the standards of the advertising market and current legislation.

“The content of the campaigns is the responsibility of the advertisers who hired them, and living with their sympathy or rejection is part of the freedom that must prevail in society”, says the company.

O metropolises tries to contact the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), the Regional Electoral Court (TRE) and the State Public Ministry (MP-RS).