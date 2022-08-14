Gil do Vigor has a photo used in the registration of a politician from MT in the TSE

Gil do Vigor shared a complaint after his photo was used in the profile of a politician registered on the official website of the TSE (Tribunal Superior Eleitoral).

The image of the “BBB 21” participant was used in the registration of Luciano Gomes, pre-candidate for the position of state deputy for the DC (Christian Democracy) party in Mato Grosso in this year’s elections.

“Now that’s done. The process is coming. I’m pissed now. Do you want to do your runs? It’s your problem, but be sure. What a rage”, he vented in a publication on Instagram stories.

The former BBB showed on his social network the image used by the politician without permission. The photo was replaced on the TSE portal.

“The party said that it was a mistake by the company they hired to do this. Regardless of who made the mistake, this is serious. I want it to be very clear that I do not authorize the use of my image by any candidate that I do not support,” he said in the statement. sequence.

Gil do Vigor shared a photo used by a politician Image: Playback/Instagram

“Something serious like this shouldn’t be trivialized to gain attention, there are consequences for these actions”, he concluded.

Gil do Vigor finished the “BBB 21” in fourth place and, currently, the economist is in California, USA, to complete his PhD.