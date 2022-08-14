Globo celebrity receives discovers disease and announces outcome

Famous Globo actress shares diagnosis she received and treatment to recover from the sequel

Tania Khalill became well known nationally after acting in several Globo soap operas, the famous actress is currently away from the small screen, however, she continues in the art world and doing what she really likes. On social media, the former contractor of the Marinho broadcaster shares part of her life with her followers and was recently scared when she revealed a diagnosis.

+ Priscila Belfort, sister of Vitor Belfort, is found missing after years: “In prison and very sick”; says psychic

The famous shared a photo with her doctor and in the caption said that she had tested positive for Covid-19 for some time. After facing the disease that killed thousands of people around the world, she was left with some sequels, but she is already doing some treatments to recover completely. The veteran took the opportunity to announce her outcome of improvement and to thank the efforts of the professionals who have accompanied her in the good results obtained.

+ After recording ‘Bom Dia, Verônica’, Reynaldo Gianecchini exposes cancer and generates commotion: “My life”

“Post Gratitude to my dear nutritionist doctor who guides me and takes care of me with kindness and respect for the body @drapaulav and who together with @camiladelpapanutri teach me that there is no miraculous formula and that we are responsible for our health”, wrote the famous in the caption of a smiling photo.

Travessia will have robot waiter, scary mall in metaverse in addition to tragic plot; check out Poliana Rocha, after detonating Virgínia, says what she thinks of Zé Felipe and confirms in video: “Full heart” After the end with Neymar, Bruna Biancardi guarantees that she is in another and confirms: “It doesn’t hurt to try”

+ Fight! Famous actor dies prematurely and commotion is generated in his admirers: “He will be greatly missed”

In another excerpt, Tania Khalill added: “No violence and crazy diets, but organizing the hormones and saving me from a post covid boring… @soulhealthmed thank you for so much love and welcome! #nutrition #self-care #meutime #maturity #aging”, concluded the famous of the soap operas.

+ Titi Müller is run over, undergoes surgery and reports drama: “6 pins, memory loss and crippling pain”