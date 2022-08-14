Globo journalist says that Uber driver tried to dope her

TV Globo presenter Bárbara Coelho reported being the victim of a doping attempt during a trip in an app car.

During the program “Encontro”, this Friday, the 12th, the journalist said that, when she got into the car, she felt a strong smell and, shortly after, she began to feel sick and lose consciousness.

On the show, a toxicologist explained that the doping attempt could have been caused by an organic solvent dispersed in the environment.

According to the presenter of “Esporte Espetacular”, the episode would have happened last Wednesday, 10.

She says that she asked for the race to go to the doctor and that the trip would be short, about 10 minutes.

“When I got in the car I didn’t feel anything, I realized that the car looked very bad, dirty, but I got in already distracted, we are on the phone a lot these days”, she reported.

In less than 2 minutes, the presenter stated that she started to feel a strong smell and, when she noticed the odor, she soon sent the location of the vehicle to a friend.

She would also have warned that something strange was happening. “Very shortly afterwards I started to feel sick,” said Bárbara.

“During this period, the driver sent a strange audio to someone asking for a basic food basket. It seemed to me a need to show that it was good, that everything was ok. the phone, or you shouldn’t use it,” said the journalist.

Bárbara Coelho began to feel more serious effects

“I started to feel very bad, I started to lose consciousness, shortness of breath and difficulty even speaking”, he reported. Barbara Coelho also explained that, at the time, she sent an audio to her husband. “I said ‘wait for me at the door because I’m coming’. Then he [motorista] looked at me very badly in the rearview mirror, very scared, staring at me,” he said.

Barbara ended the report by stating that she asked the driver to stop the vehicle. She says that the man even questioned the request, but parked the car.

On the way down, she asked for help at a stall and began to cry. The journalist also said that the malaise remained for the rest of the day.

Understand solvent doping reported by Bárbara Coelho

Still on the program “Encontro”, a toxicologist explained that the alleged doping could have been caused by an organic solvent, a gas that disperses quickly in the environment.

“The solvent enters the body quickly through breathing, quickly reaches the brain and generates these symptoms: drowsiness, fainting sensation, nausea and mental confusion”, said the specialist.

According to the toxicologist, the driver could not have suffered the effects of the solvent because the window was open. Also, the liquid could have been sprayed directly onto the passenger seat.

Barbara said that she made a complaint to Uber and that the company would have responded that it was carrying out an internal investigation.

In a note sent to the program, the company declared that “it treats all complaints with the utmost seriousness and evaluates each case individually to take appropriate measures”, said presenter Patrícia Poeta, when reading the report.

Uber further stated that it is not aware of any completed investigation proving the use of any substances for the purpose of doping or indicting the alleged aggressor driver.

