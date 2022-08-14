Gloria Perez on Guilherme de Padua: “There is no recovered psychopath”







Guilherme de Padua, convicted of murdering Daniela Perez in 1992, became a pastor Photo: Instagram/Guilherme de Padua / Modern Popcorn

The writer Gloria Perez gave an interview to the magazine Marie Claire about the series Brutal Pact, from HBO Max, which rescued the story of the murder of his daughter, Daniella Perez. Thanks to the series, the case of great repercussion in the 1990s returned to the headlines and brought to light the fate of the murderer Guilherme de Pádua, who became a pastor, and his ex-wife Paula Tomaz, who graduated in law.

Asked if she believed in conversion, Gloria was categorical in the negative.

“Of course, people can be recovered. But that does not include psychopaths. There is no news of a recovered psychopath. And Paula and Guilherme are psychopaths with a card,” he said.

Gloria also explained why she didn’t want the two to talk about the crime they committed on the HBO Max series. “What they said to defend themselves, before and during the trial, is in the series. Why listen to them now? To ask how they are doing? It makes no sense to stage the psychopath,” she added.

For the barbaric and premeditated murder, Guilherme was sentenced to 19 years while Paula, who was pregnant, was sentenced to 18 years and 6 months. They only served six years and have been at liberty ever since.

Guilherme became a pastor at Igreja Batista Lagoinha, in Belo Horizonte, where Jair and Michelle Bolsonaro were present last weekend. A convinced Bolsonarist, the killer preferred not to participate, later, in a lunch with the first lady, but his current wife took the opportunity to take a selfie with Michelle.