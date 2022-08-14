Goalkeeper do Náutico almost scores in the 50th minute of the 2nd time, but stops in a rival’s miracle and praises: “Impressive” | football

Goalkeeper Lucas Perri, from Náutico, was close to becoming a hero on Saturday night. In the 50th minute of the second half, with Timbu losing by 1 to 0 to Guarani, in the Golden Earring of the Princess, for Série B, he went to the area. After the ball hit, he had the chance to equalize and filled his foot, almost in the small area – but he bumped into his fellow profession, Maurício Kozlinski, who made a miracle (see in the video).

Perri kicked hard and the Guarani archer threw himself to palm the ball, which still exploded on the crossbar and then ended up going out.. The defense guaranteed Bugre’s victory in the direct confrontation against Z-4 – the São Paulo team is 17th, still inside the relegation zone, with 23 points, while the Pernambuco team is 19th, with 21.

After the game, Perri praised Kozlinski in an interview with Sportv:

“I think it was the most beautiful save I’ve seen a goalkeeper make. Mainly with me kicking, which I don’t think will ever happen again. I didn’t see the replay, but the image I have of the shot is that he reacted to the ball. most impressive shots I’ve seen and I was very upset with him, to say the least”, said Perri, good-naturedly.

Lucas Perri praises Guarani goalkeeper after great save: "One of the most amazing shots I've seen"

Lucas Perri finishes almost in the small area for Kozlinski’s miracle – Photo: Reproduction

Best moments: Guarani 1 x 0 Náutico for the 24th round of Serie B

