Goalkeepers stand out, and Botafogo and Atlético-GO draw for the Brazilian

Botafogo and Atlético-GO were unable to change the opening score at Nilton Santos and drew 0-0 tonight (13), for the 22nd round of the Brasileirão. In a duel at the bottom of the table, both clubs had opportunities to win, but ran into inspired performances by goalkeepers Gatito and Renan.

With the result, the home team reached 26 points and provisionally occupies 11th place. Dragon, on the other hand, is second from last, with 21, and missed the chance to score their second consecutive triumph and react in the championship.

The game

Driven by their fans, Botafogo tried in several ways to break the visitors’ block, but failed. The home team’s best chances came in plays by the sides, with young Jeffinho. The Dragon, in turn, also created to leave Rio de Janeiro with three points in the bag.

However, archers responded when required and played an important role in setting the final score. Renan Santos, revealed by the Rio de Janeiro club, prevented Atlético-GO from being leaked. As well as Gatito Fernández, who made important saves to avoid the goal of the Goiás team.

In the two moves in which the Paraguayan goalkeeper didn’t have much to do, in the second half, the Dragon couldn’t score. First with Luiz Fernando, who deflected a cross with his head and hit the crossbar.

Then, with Wellington Rato, who didn’t arrive in one piece to take advantage of the cross and sent it out. Then, in the 15th minute of the last stage, side Philipe Sampaio, from Botafogo, received the second yellow card and was sent off.

Even with one player less, the home club continued to seek victory, also opening space for the visitors to counterattack. However, the goalkeepers ensured that the score would not be changed and frustrated the expectations of the opposing teams.

Despite being in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil and having advanced to the semi-finals of the South American Championship, Dragão is experiencing a delicate situation in the Brazilian. The club went seven games without a win in the tournament before overcoming Bragantino, in the last round.

Botafogo, on the other hand, increased its sequence of games without a win, as it came from a 1-1 draw with Ceará and a 1-0 defeat by Corinthians. At the end of the match, boos were heard at Nilton Santos for the team led by Luís Castro.

Fogão returns to the field next Sunday (21) to face Juventude, away from home, for the 23rd round of the Brasileirão. Atlético-GO has an appointment before, on Wednesday (17), when they will face Corinthians for the return match of the Copa do Brasil.

Datasheet:

Botafogo 0 X 0 Atletico-GO

Date: 08/13/2022

Place: Nilton Santos, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Public: 12,230 gifts

Income: BRL 247,445.00

Hour: 21:00 (from Brasilia)

goals: –

Cards: Renan Santos, Hayner, from Atlético-GO, were yellowed, while Philipe Sampaio, from Botafogo, was sent off after receiving two cards

Botafogo: Catito Fernandez; Daniel Borges, Philipe Sampaio, Victor Cuesta and Marçal; Luiz Oyama (Adryelson), Tchê Tchê and Eduardo; Luis Victor Sá (Erison), Jeffinho and Matheus Nascimento (Luis Henrique). Technician: Luis Castro.

Atlético-GO: Renan; Dudu (Hayner), Wanderson, Lucas Gazal and Jefferson; Willian Maranhão (Baralhas), Marlon Freitas (Rhaldney) and Jorginho (Kelvin); Wellington Rato, Churin and Luiz Fernando (Léo Pereira). Technician: Jorge.