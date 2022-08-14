Goals and best moments of Goiás x Avai for the Brasileirão 2022 (1-1) | 08/13/2022

18:52 34 minutes ago

Best moments Goiás vs Avai

18:52 35 minutes ago

18:51 35 minutes ago

Thank you for the company! Stay tuned to VAVEL Brasil for coverage of the Brasileirão! To the next

18:31 an hour ago

next games

Goiás returns to the field next Saturday (20) against Atlético-MG, in Belo Horizonte, at 16:30. Avaí only plays on Monday (22) against Internacional, in Ressacada, at 8pm

18:26 an hour ago

Classification

18:21 an hour ago

game numbers

18:16 an hour ago

END OF THE GAME

All the same at Serrinha Stadium: Goiás 1-1 Avai

18:11 an hour ago

Ugly

51’/2ºt After a long sequence of passes, Eduardo receives at the entrance of the area and kicks left-handed, but sends it very badly.

18:06 an hour ago

For nobody

49’/2nd Thales launches in the area looking for Muriqui, but the ball goes straight to Tadeu

18:01 an hour ago

attack against defense

48’/2ºt With one more, Avaí pressured in search of a tie. Goiás closes

17:562 hours ago

+7

45’/2ºt Second half goes to 52

17:51 2 hours ago

change Goiás

45’/2nd Caio Viníicus replaces Dadá Belmonte

17:462 hours ago

painted card

45’/2nd Rodrigo Freitas takes down Renato Júnior to kill Goiás’ counterattack and receives a yellow card

17:412 hours ago

Outside!

43’/2ºt Renato charges through the middle and risks from the edge of the area, on the left of the goal

17:362 hours ago

Far away!

42’/2ºt Muriqui receives at the entrance of the area, takes it off the mark and fills his foot, but sends it in the stands

17:312 hours ago

change Goiás

41’/2nd Top scorer Pedro Raul leaves for Hugo’s entry

17:262 hours ago

wasted chance

40’/2ºt Nathanael tries a right kick and sends it over

17:212 hours ago

Cast out!

39’/2ºt Sávio makes another foul on top of Renato near the area and receives the second yellow card. Goiás has one less

17:16 2 hours ago

painted card

38’/2ºt Renato is pulled by Sávio as he escapes on the right. Yellow for Goias

17:11 2 hours ago

Changes in Avai

36’/2ºt Guerrero and Raniele leave for the entrances of Eduardo and Muriqui

17:06 2 hours ago

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOL DO GOIÁS! DADA BELMONTE! 🟢

32’/2nd Dada Belmonte receives a free-kick from Vinícius and risks a beautiful kick from outside the area to equalize in Goiânia! Goiás 1-1 Avai

17:01 2 hours ago

change Goiás

30’/2ºt Matheus Sales comes out for Renato Júnior. Goiás goes up

16:563 hours ago

did not reach

30’/2ºt Diego crosses and Nicolas goes up to head, but just sweeps the ball

16:51 3 hours ago

Changes in Avai

28’/2ºt Bissoli and Pottker leave for the entrances of Natanael and debutant Thales Oleques

16:463 hours ago

Without direction

27’/2ºt Maguinho crosses from the right and Vinícius deflects it with a header, but not towards the goal

16:413 hours ago

Pressure from the stands

27’/2ºt Torcida do Goiás is impatient with the partial defeat of the team and boos at times

16:363 hours ago

Over!

24’/2ºt Pedro Raul receives inside the area, makes the pivot and lets go to Dadá Belmonte, who fills his foot, but sends away

16:313 hours ago

game numbers

24’/2nd Second half shots: Goiás 5-1 Avai

16:263 hours ago

poison ball

22’/2ºt Matheus Sales makes a dangerous cross from the left, but the ball bounces and goes out on goal kick

16:21 3 hours ago

resumed match

21’/2ºt All right with Reynaldo

16:163 hours ago

game stopped

19’/2ºt Attendance on the field for Reynaldo, who is down after colliding with Pottker

16:11 3 hours ago

Outside!

18’/2nd Dadá Belmonte risks a strong shot, but sends it over the goal

16:063 hours ago

reversed decision

17’/2nd Judge cancels the penalty after checking the video. Ball didn’t hit Sávio’s arm

16:01 3 hours ago

Penalty for Avai!

16’/2ºt After Guerrero’s cross into the area, the ball bounces and hits Sávio’s hand! Another penalty for Avaí

15:564 hours ago

firm defense

14’/2ºt Sávio takes a throw-in straight towards the goal, but Vladimir, well placed, holds it

15:514 hours ago

change avaí

12’/2nd Defender Rodrigo Freitas replaces midfielder Lucas Ventura

15:464 hours ago

dangerous foul

12’/2ºt Maguinho is fouled by Cortez near the Avaí area!

15:414 hours ago

painted card

10’/2ºt First yellow of the game is for Pottker, for delaying the restart of the game

15:364 hours ago

Blocked

7’/2nd Nicolas makes an individual move, invades the area and shoots crossed, but stamps the marking of Avaí

15:314 hours ago

Goal disallowed!

5’/2nd Pedro Raul’s goal is disallowed by a handball after the header! Follow Goiás 0-1 Avai

15:264 hours ago

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOL DO GOIÁS! PETER RAUL! 🟢

3’/2nd After a good escape on the right, Dadá Belmonte crosses from the right and Pedro Raul beats Renato to head to the back of the goal! His 12th in the Brasileirão! Goiás 1-1 Avai

15:214 hours ago

SECOND TIME STARTS

Ball rolling for the final stage of Goiás 0-1 Avai

15:164 hours ago

Changes in Goiás

Vinícius and Nicolas enter the vacancies of Luan Dias and Fellipe Bastos. Offensive changes by Jair Ventura

15:114 hours ago

Bank of Avai

Eduardo Barroca’s reserves: Gledson; Thales Oleques, Rodrigo Freitas, Natanael, Eduardo, Matheus Galdezani, Jean Cleber, Jean Pyerre, Rômulo, Nathan, Marcinho and Muriqui

15:064 hours ago

Goiás reservations

Jair Ventura’s options: Matheus Alves; Auremir, Vinícius, Nicolas, Yan Souto, Danilo Barcelos, Caio Vinícius, Pedro Junqueira, Renato Júnior, Danilo Cardoso, Lucas Halter and Hugo

15:01 4 hours ago

first half numbers

14:565 hours ago

END OF THE GAME!

Half-time at Serrinha Stadium: Goiás 0-1 Avai, Bissoli goal

14:515 hours ago

fight for artillery

48′ Bissoli reaches 11 goals in the Brasileirão and draws with Pedro Raul in the top scorer of the championship. The two are second only to Cano, who is 13

14:465 hours ago

Almost the tie!

48′ Pedro Raul heads in after Sávio’s free-kick, but sends it on goal

14:415 hours ago

+4

45′ First half goes to 49

14:365 hours ago

GOOOOOOOOOOOOL DO AVAÍ! BISSOLI!!! 🦁

44′ How calm the scorer! Bissoli displaces Tadeu and scores his 11th goal in Brazilian! Goiás 0-1 Avai

14:315 hours ago

Penalty for Avaí!

42′ Raniele shoots in an individual play, invades the area and is pushed by Maguinho! 12th penalty for Avaí in the Brasileirão

14:265 hours ago

Goiás little aggressive

41′ Esmeraldino does not put pressure on Avaí, who exchange passes patiently and already have 60% of ball possession

14:215 hours ago

Without direction

40′ Bissoli combines with Cortez on the left and crosses into the area, but gets it wrong and can’t find anyone in the area

14:165 hours ago

missed chances

37′ Guerrero advances through the middle and Bissoli advances free on the left, but the Peruvian goes badly and loses the ball

14:115 hours ago

Save Thaddeus!!!!

34′ Pottker receives from Guerrero, wins the mark and comes out in front of the goal, but Tadeu comes out and saves the shot from the avaiano striker!

14:065 hours ago

Outside!

32′ After a cross from the right, Raniele moves it into the small area and Guerrero finishes, over the goal.

14:01 5 hours ago

game restarts

32′ Ball rolls again in Serrinha

1:56 pm 6 hours ago

game stopped

30′ Hydration break in Goiânia. Temperature is at 33ºC, very different from Florianópolis, which went through a very cold week

1:51 pm 6 hours ago

take the back

29′ Pottker receives a great pass from Guerrero, advances on the right and puts it in the area, but Caetano takes the risk

1:46 pm 6 hours ago

game numbers

27′ Shots (accurate): Goiás 7(1)-4(1) Avaí

1:41 pm 6 hours ago

Outside!

24′ Pedro Raul receives a throw from the left, cleans inside and risks, but sends it over the goal

1:36 pm 6 hours ago

Scared

23′ Fellipe Bastos takes a long shot and hits close to Vladimir’s crossbar! Bold

1:31 pm 6 hours ago

what poison

20′ After Sávio’s cross, Caetano deflects and the ball almost falls into the goal, but Vladimir, connected, claps

1:26 pm 6 hours ago

Blocked

19′ Pedro Raul receives a cross inside the area, but Bressan takes the lead and removes the danger

1:21 pm 6 hours ago

Outside!

16′ Fellipe Bastos crosses from midfield and Dadá Belmonte climbs on Bressan’s back, but the ball hits him and goes out on goal kick

1:16 pm 6 hours ago

game numbers

14′ Possession: Goiás 43%57 Avai

1:11 pm 6 hours ago

got it wrong

11′ Bissoli receives on the left, dribbles inside and risks a shot, but catches it badly and sends it without danger

1:06 pm 6 hours ago

lacked quality

10′ Rafael Vaz appears at the edge of the area after a counterattack led by Pottker, but gets in the way

1:01 pm 6 hours ago

game numbers

9′ Corners: Goiás 4-0 Avai

12:567 hours ago

Blocked

6′ Luan Dias appears at the edge of the area and finishes with the first shot, but the ball deflects and goes out to the right of the goal

12:51 7 hours ago

What poison!

5′ Rafael Vaz fills his foot in a free-kick from afar, but Tadeu saves!

12:467 hours ago

On top

2′ Goiás takes the initiative and tries to finish through some crosses, which the Avaiana defense pushes away

12:417 hours ago

IT STARTED!

Ball rolling for Goiás x Avai, match that the 22th round of the Brasileirão 2022!

12:367 hours ago

Homage

A minute of silence is respected by the victims of Covid-19 in Brazil

12:317 hours ago

uniforms

Both teams play in their main uniforms: Goiás in a green shirt and socks and white shorts, while Avaí is wearing a blue and white striped shirt, blue shorts and socks.

12:267 hours ago

Teams on the field!

National anthem is played at Serrinha stadium!

12:217 hours ago

Avaiana presence

12:16 7 hours ago

heating closed

Teams return to locker rooms in Goiânia

12:11 7 hours ago

Last matches Goiás vs Avai

12:06 7 hours ago

Heating started

Teams prepare for the match on the lawn of Serrinha stadium

12:01 7 hours ago

Chance for Fellipe Bastos

11:56 8 hours ago

Goiás climbed!

Esmeraldino starts with: Tadeu; Maguinho, Caetano, Reynaldo, Sávio; Fellipe Bastos, Matheus Sales, Diego, Luan Dias; Pedro Raul, Dada Belmonte

11:51 8 hours ago

🏟️🏟️

11:468 hours ago

surprises in avaí

Eduardo Baroque scale Paolo Guerrero for the first time in the attack Hawaii, with Muriqui going to the bank. In midfield, the surprise is the entry of Lucas Ventura in place of Eduardo, who starts among the reserves

11:41 8 hours ago

Avaí climbed!

Leo starts with: Vladimir; Renato, Bressan, Rafael Vaz, Cortez; Lucas Ventura, Bruno Silva, Raniele; Pottker, Bissoli, Guerrero

11:36 8 hours ago

Where and how to watch the game Goiás vs Avaí LIVE on TV and in real time?

Brasileirão 2022 – 22nd round
Location: Serrinha stadium, in Goiânia (GO)
Time: 16:30 (from Brasilia)
Where to watch: Premiere
Real time: VAVEL Brazil

11:31 8 hours ago

When is the game Goiás vs Avaí and how to follow LIVE?

11:26 8 hours ago

Arbitration Goiás vs Avai

Flavio Rodrigues de Souza officiates the game, assisted by Marcelo Carvalho Van Gasse and Alex Ang Ribeiro. VAR will be led by Thiago Duarte Peixoto and Amanda Pinto Matias. The entire team comes from São Paulo

11:21 8 hours ago

History Goiás vs Avai

11:16 8 hours ago

Possible lineup of Avaí

The Lion must start with: Vladimir; Renato (Thales Oleques), Bressan, Rafael Vaz, Cortez; Bruno Silva, Raniele, Eduardo; Muriqui (Natanael), Pottker, Bissoli

11:11 8 hours ago

Embezzlement on the side and possible debut

11:06 8 hours ago

Goias possible lineup

The Esmeraldino must start with: Tadeu; Maguinho, Caetano, Reynaldo, Sávio (Danilo Barcelos); Auremir (Matheus Sales), Diego, Luan Dias; Vinicius (Apodi), Pedro Raul, Dadá Belmonte

11:01 8 hours ago

Changes planned in Goiás

10:56 9 hours ago

round games

10:51 9 hours ago

Avail sequence

10:469 hours ago

Goiás Sequence

10:41 9 hours ago

Hello fan!

