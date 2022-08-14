Goals and best moments of Goiás x Avai for the Brasileirão 2022 (1-1) | 08/13/2022

know more
we stay here
Thank you for the company! Stay tuned to VAVEL Brasil for coverage of the Brasileirão! To the next
next games
Goiás returns to the field next Saturday (20) against Atlético-MG, in Belo Horizonte, at 16:30. Avaí only plays on Monday (22) against Internacional, in Ressacada, at 8pm
Classification
game numbers
END OF THE GAME
All the same at Serrinha Stadium: Goiás 1-1 Avai
Ugly
51’/2ºt After a long sequence of passes, Eduardo receives at the entrance of the area and kicks left-handed, but sends it very badly.
For nobody
49’/2nd Thales launches in the area looking for Muriqui, but the ball goes straight to Tadeu
attack against defense
48’/2ºt With one more, Avaí pressured in search of a tie. Goiás closes
+7
45’/2ºt Second half goes to 52
change Goiás
45’/2nd Caio Viníicus replaces Dadá Belmonte
painted card
45’/2nd Rodrigo Freitas takes down Renato Júnior to kill Goiás’ counterattack and receives a yellow card
Outside!
43’/2ºt Renato charges through the middle and risks from the edge of the area, on the left of the goal
Far away!
42’/2ºt Muriqui receives at the entrance of the area, takes it off the mark and fills his foot, but sends it in the stands
change Goiás
41’/2nd Top scorer Pedro Raul leaves for Hugo’s entry
wasted chance
40’/2ºt Nathanael tries a right kick and sends it over
Cast out!
39’/2ºt Sávio makes another foul on top of Renato near the area and receives the second yellow card. Goiás has one less
painted card
38’/2ºt Renato is pulled by Sávio as he escapes on the right. Yellow for Goias
Changes in Avai
36’/2ºt Guerrero and Raniele leave for the entrances of Eduardo and Muriqui
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOL DO GOIÁS! DADA BELMONTE! 🟢
32’/2nd Dada Belmonte receives a free-kick from Vinícius and risks a beautiful kick from outside the area to equalize in Goiânia! Goiás 1-1 Avai
change Goiás
30’/2ºt Matheus Sales comes out for Renato Júnior. Goiás goes up
did not reach
30’/2ºt Diego crosses and Nicolas goes up to head, but just sweeps the ball
Changes in Avai
28’/2ºt Bissoli and Pottker leave for the entrances of Natanael and debutant Thales Oleques
Without direction
27’/2ºt Maguinho crosses from the right and Vinícius deflects it with a header, but not towards the goal
Pressure from the stands
27’/2ºt Torcida do Goiás is impatient with the partial defeat of the team and boos at times
Over!
24’/2ºt Pedro Raul receives inside the area, makes the pivot and lets go to Dadá Belmonte, who fills his foot, but sends away
game numbers
24’/2nd Second half shots: Goiás 5-1 Avai
poison ball
22’/2ºt Matheus Sales makes a dangerous cross from the left, but the ball bounces and goes out on goal kick
resumed match
21’/2ºt All right with Reynaldo
game stopped
19’/2ºt Attendance on the field for Reynaldo, who is down after colliding with Pottker
Outside!
18’/2nd Dadá Belmonte risks a strong shot, but sends it over the goal
reversed decision
17’/2nd Judge cancels the penalty after checking the video. Ball didn’t hit Sávio’s arm
Penalty for Avai!
16’/2ºt After Guerrero’s cross into the area, the ball bounces and hits Sávio’s hand! Another penalty for Avaí
firm defense
14’/2ºt Sávio takes a throw-in straight towards the goal, but Vladimir, well placed, holds it
change avaí
12’/2nd Defender Rodrigo Freitas replaces midfielder Lucas Ventura
dangerous foul
12’/2ºt Maguinho is fouled by Cortez near the Avaí area!
painted card
10’/2ºt First yellow of the game is for Pottker, for delaying the restart of the game
Blocked
7’/2nd Nicolas makes an individual move, invades the area and shoots crossed, but stamps the marking of Avaí
Goal disallowed!
5’/2nd Pedro Raul’s goal is disallowed by a handball after the header! Follow Goiás 0-1 Avai
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOL DO GOIÁS! PETER RAUL! 🟢
3’/2nd After a good escape on the right, Dadá Belmonte crosses from the right and Pedro Raul beats Renato to head to the back of the goal! His 12th in the Brasileirão! Goiás 1-1 Avai
SECOND TIME STARTS
Ball rolling for the final stage of Goiás 0-1 Avai
Changes in Goiás
Vinícius and Nicolas enter the vacancies of Luan Dias and Fellipe Bastos. Offensive changes by Jair Ventura
Bank of Avai
Eduardo Barroca’s reserves: Gledson; Thales Oleques, Rodrigo Freitas, Natanael, Eduardo, Matheus Galdezani, Jean Cleber, Jean Pyerre, Rômulo, Nathan, Marcinho and Muriqui
Goiás reservations
Jair Ventura’s options: Matheus Alves; Auremir, Vinícius, Nicolas, Yan Souto, Danilo Barcelos, Caio Vinícius, Pedro Junqueira, Renato Júnior, Danilo Cardoso, Lucas Halter and Hugo
first half numbers
END OF THE GAME!
Half-time at Serrinha Stadium: Goiás 0-1 Avai, Bissoli goal
fight for artillery
48′ Bissoli reaches 11 goals in the Brasileirão and draws with Pedro Raul in the top scorer of the championship. The two are second only to Cano, who is 13
Almost the tie!
48′ Pedro Raul heads in after Sávio’s free-kick, but sends it on goal
+4
45′ First half goes to 49
GOOOOOOOOOOOOL DO AVAÍ! BISSOLI!!! 🦁
44′ How calm the scorer! Bissoli displaces Tadeu and scores his 11th goal in Brazilian! Goiás 0-1 Avai
Penalty for Avaí!
42′ Raniele shoots in an individual play, invades the area and is pushed by Maguinho! 12th penalty for Avaí in the Brasileirão
Goiás little aggressive
41′ Esmeraldino does not put pressure on Avaí, who exchange passes patiently and already have 60% of ball possession
Without direction
40′ Bissoli combines with Cortez on the left and crosses into the area, but gets it wrong and can’t find anyone in the area
missed chances
37′ Guerrero advances through the middle and Bissoli advances free on the left, but the Peruvian goes badly and loses the ball
Save Thaddeus!!!!
34′ Pottker receives from Guerrero, wins the mark and comes out in front of the goal, but Tadeu comes out and saves the shot from the avaiano striker!
Outside!
32′ After a cross from the right, Raniele moves it into the small area and Guerrero finishes, over the goal.
game restarts
32′ Ball rolls again in Serrinha
game stopped
30′ Hydration break in Goiânia. Temperature is at 33ºC, very different from Florianópolis, which went through a very cold week
take the back
29′ Pottker receives a great pass from Guerrero, advances on the right and puts it in the area, but Caetano takes the risk
game numbers
27′ Shots (accurate): Goiás 7(1)-4(1) Avaí
Outside!
24′ Pedro Raul receives a throw from the left, cleans inside and risks, but sends it over the goal
Scared
23′ Fellipe Bastos takes a long shot and hits close to Vladimir’s crossbar! Bold
what poison
20′ After Sávio’s cross, Caetano deflects and the ball almost falls into the goal, but Vladimir, connected, claps
Blocked
19′ Pedro Raul receives a cross inside the area, but Bressan takes the lead and removes the danger
Outside!
16′ Fellipe Bastos crosses from midfield and Dadá Belmonte climbs on Bressan’s back, but the ball hits him and goes out on goal kick
game numbers
14′ Possession: Goiás 43%57 Avai
got it wrong
11′ Bissoli receives on the left, dribbles inside and risks a shot, but catches it badly and sends it without danger
lacked quality
10′ Rafael Vaz appears at the edge of the area after a counterattack led by Pottker, but gets in the way
game numbers
9′ Corners: Goiás 4-0 Avai
Blocked
6′ Luan Dias appears at the edge of the area and finishes with the first shot, but the ball deflects and goes out to the right of the goal
What poison!
5′ Rafael Vaz fills his foot in a free-kick from afar, but Tadeu saves!
On top
2′ Goiás takes the initiative and tries to finish through some crosses, which the Avaiana defense pushes away
IT STARTED!
Ball rolling for Goiás x Avai, match that the 22th round of the Brasileirão 2022!
Homage
A minute of silence is respected by the victims of Covid-19 in Brazil
uniforms
Both teams play in their main uniforms: Goiás in a green shirt and socks and white shorts, while Avaí is wearing a blue and white striped shirt, blue shorts and socks.
Teams on the field!
National anthem is played at Serrinha stadium!
Avaiana presence
heating closed
Teams return to locker rooms in Goiânia
Last matches Goiás vs Avai
Heating started
Teams prepare for the match on the lawn of Serrinha stadium
Chance for Fellipe Bastos
Goiás climbed!
Esmeraldino starts with: Tadeu; Maguinho, Caetano, Reynaldo, Sávio; Fellipe Bastos, Matheus Sales, Diego, Luan Dias; Pedro Raul, Dada Belmonte
🏟️🏟️
surprises in avaí
Eduardo Baroque scale Paolo Guerrero for the first time in the attack Hawaii, with Muriqui going to the bank. In midfield, the surprise is the entry of Lucas Ventura in place of Eduardo, who starts among the reserves
Avaí climbed!
Leo starts with: Vladimir; Renato, Bressan, Rafael Vaz, Cortez; Lucas Ventura, Bruno Silva, Raniele; Pottker, Bissoli, Guerrero
Where and how to watch the game Goiás vs Avaí LIVE on TV and in real time?
Brasileirão 2022 – 22nd round
Location: Serrinha stadium, in Goiânia (GO)
Time: 16:30 (from Brasilia)
Where to watch: Premiere
Real time: VAVEL Brazil
When is the game Goiás vs Avaí and how to follow LIVE?
Arbitration Goiás vs Avai
Flavio Rodrigues de Souza officiates the game, assisted by Marcelo Carvalho Van Gasse and Alex Ang Ribeiro. VAR will be led by Thiago Duarte Peixoto and Amanda Pinto Matias. The entire team comes from São Paulo
History Goiás vs Avai
Possible lineup of Avaí
The Lion must start with: Vladimir; Renato (Thales Oleques), Bressan, Rafael Vaz, Cortez; Bruno Silva, Raniele, Eduardo; Muriqui (Natanael), Pottker, Bissoli
Embezzlement on the side and possible debut
Goias possible lineup
The Esmeraldino must start with: Tadeu; Maguinho, Caetano, Reynaldo, Sávio (Danilo Barcelos); Auremir (Matheus Sales), Diego, Luan Dias; Vinicius (Apodi), Pedro Raul, Dadá Belmonte