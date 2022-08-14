Goals and best moments of Goiás x Avai for the Brasileirão 2022 (1-1) | 08/13/2022

Thank you for the company! Stay tuned to VAVEL Brasil for coverage of the Brasileirão! To the next

Goiás returns to the field next Saturday (20) against Atlético-MG, in Belo Horizonte, at 16:30. Avaí only plays on Monday (22) against Internacional, in Ressacada, at 8pm

All the same at Serrinha Stadium: Goiás 1-1 Avai

51’/2ºt After a long sequence of passes, Eduardo receives at the entrance of the area and kicks left-handed, but sends it very badly.

49’/2nd Thales launches in the area looking for Muriqui, but the ball goes straight to Tadeu

48’/2ºt With one more, Avaí pressured in search of a tie. Goiás closes

45’/2ºt Second half goes to 52

45’/2nd Caio Viníicus replaces Dadá Belmonte

45’/2nd Rodrigo Freitas takes down Renato Júnior to kill Goiás’ counterattack and receives a yellow card

43’/2ºt Renato charges through the middle and risks from the edge of the area, on the left of the goal

42’/2ºt Muriqui receives at the entrance of the area, takes it off the mark and fills his foot, but sends it in the stands

41’/2nd Top scorer Pedro Raul leaves for Hugo’s entry

40’/2ºt Nathanael tries a right kick and sends it over

39’/2ºt Sávio makes another foul on top of Renato near the area and receives the second yellow card. Goiás has one less

38’/2ºt Renato is pulled by Sávio as he escapes on the right. Yellow for Goias

36’/2ºt Guerrero and Raniele leave for the entrances of Eduardo and Muriqui

32’/2nd Dada Belmonte receives a free-kick from Vinícius and risks a beautiful kick from outside the area to equalize in Goiânia! Goiás 1-1 Avai

30’/2ºt Matheus Sales comes out for Renato Júnior. Goiás goes up

30’/2ºt Diego crosses and Nicolas goes up to head, but just sweeps the ball

28’/2ºt Bissoli and Pottker leave for the entrances of Natanael and debutant Thales Oleques

27’/2ºt Maguinho crosses from the right and Vinícius deflects it with a header, but not towards the goal

27’/2ºt Torcida do Goiás is impatient with the partial defeat of the team and boos at times

24’/2ºt Pedro Raul receives inside the area, makes the pivot and lets go to Dadá Belmonte, who fills his foot, but sends away

24’/2nd Second half shots: Goiás 5-1 Avai

22’/2ºt Matheus Sales makes a dangerous cross from the left, but the ball bounces and goes out on goal kick

21’/2ºt All right with Reynaldo

19’/2ºt Attendance on the field for Reynaldo, who is down after colliding with Pottker

18’/2nd Dadá Belmonte risks a strong shot, but sends it over the goal

17’/2nd Judge cancels the penalty after checking the video. Ball didn’t hit Sávio’s arm

16’/2ºt After Guerrero’s cross into the area, the ball bounces and hits Sávio’s hand! Another penalty for Avaí

14’/2ºt Sávio takes a throw-in straight towards the goal, but Vladimir, well placed, holds it

12’/2nd Defender Rodrigo Freitas replaces midfielder Lucas Ventura

12’/2ºt Maguinho is fouled by Cortez near the Avaí area!

10’/2ºt First yellow of the game is for Pottker, for delaying the restart of the game

7’/2nd Nicolas makes an individual move, invades the area and shoots crossed, but stamps the marking of Avaí

5’/2nd Pedro Raul’s goal is disallowed by a handball after the header! Follow Goiás 0-1 Avai

3’/2nd After a good escape on the right, Dadá Belmonte crosses from the right and Pedro Raul beats Renato to head to the back of the goal! His 12th in the Brasileirão! Goiás 1-1 Avai

Ball rolling for the final stage of Goiás 0-1 Avai

Vinícius and Nicolas enter the vacancies of Luan Dias and Fellipe Bastos. Offensive changes by Jair Ventura

Eduardo Barroca’s reserves: Gledson; Thales Oleques, Rodrigo Freitas, Natanael, Eduardo, Matheus Galdezani, Jean Cleber, Jean Pyerre, Rômulo, Nathan, Marcinho and Muriqui

Jair Ventura’s options: Matheus Alves; Auremir, Vinícius, Nicolas, Yan Souto, Danilo Barcelos, Caio Vinícius, Pedro Junqueira, Renato Júnior, Danilo Cardoso, Lucas Halter and Hugo

Half-time at Serrinha Stadium: Goiás 0-1 Avai, Bissoli goal

48′ Bissoli reaches 11 goals in the Brasileirão and draws with Pedro Raul in the top scorer of the championship. The two are second only to Cano, who is 13

48′ Pedro Raul heads in after Sávio’s free-kick, but sends it on goal

45′ First half goes to 49

44′ How calm the scorer! Bissoli displaces Tadeu and scores his 11th goal in Brazilian! Goiás 0-1 Avai

42′ Raniele shoots in an individual play, invades the area and is pushed by Maguinho! 12th penalty for Avaí in the Brasileirão

41′ Esmeraldino does not put pressure on Avaí, who exchange passes patiently and already have 60% of ball possession

40′ Bissoli combines with Cortez on the left and crosses into the area, but gets it wrong and can’t find anyone in the area

37′ Guerrero advances through the middle and Bissoli advances free on the left, but the Peruvian goes badly and loses the ball

34′ Pottker receives from Guerrero, wins the mark and comes out in front of the goal, but Tadeu comes out and saves the shot from the avaiano striker!

32′ After a cross from the right, Raniele moves it into the small area and Guerrero finishes, over the goal.

32′ Ball rolls again in Serrinha

30′ Hydration break in Goiânia. Temperature is at 33ºC, very different from Florianópolis, which went through a very cold week

29′ Pottker receives a great pass from Guerrero, advances on the right and puts it in the area, but Caetano takes the risk

27′ Shots (accurate): Goiás 7(1)-4(1) Avaí

24′ Pedro Raul receives a throw from the left, cleans inside and risks, but sends it over the goal

23′ Fellipe Bastos takes a long shot and hits close to Vladimir’s crossbar! Bold

20′ After Sávio’s cross, Caetano deflects and the ball almost falls into the goal, but Vladimir, connected, claps

19′ Pedro Raul receives a cross inside the area, but Bressan takes the lead and removes the danger

16′ Fellipe Bastos crosses from midfield and Dadá Belmonte climbs on Bressan’s back, but the ball hits him and goes out on goal kick

14′ Possession: Goiás 43%57 Avai

11′ Bissoli receives on the left, dribbles inside and risks a shot, but catches it badly and sends it without danger

10′ Rafael Vaz appears at the edge of the area after a counterattack led by Pottker, but gets in the way

9′ Corners: Goiás 4-0 Avai

6′ Luan Dias appears at the edge of the area and finishes with the first shot, but the ball deflects and goes out to the right of the goal

5′ Rafael Vaz fills his foot in a free-kick from afar, but Tadeu saves!

2′ Goiás takes the initiative and tries to finish through some crosses, which the Avaiana defense pushes away

Ball rolling for Goiás x Avai, match that the 22th round of the Brasileirão 2022!

A minute of silence is respected by the victims of Covid-19 in Brazil

Both teams play in their main uniforms: Goiás in a green shirt and socks and white shorts, while Avaí is wearing a blue and white striped shirt, blue shorts and socks.

National anthem is played at Serrinha stadium!

Teams return to locker rooms in Goiânia

Teams prepare for the match on the lawn of Serrinha stadium

Esmeraldino starts with: Tadeu; Maguinho, Caetano, Reynaldo, Sávio; Fellipe Bastos, Matheus Sales, Diego, Luan Dias; Pedro Raul, Dada Belmonte

Eduardo Baroque scale Paolo Guerrero for the first time in the attack Hawaii, with Muriqui going to the bank. In midfield, the surprise is the entry of Lucas Ventura in place of Eduardo, who starts among the reserves

Leo starts with: Vladimir; Renato, Bressan, Rafael Vaz, Cortez; Lucas Ventura, Bruno Silva, Raniele; Pottker, Bissoli, Guerrero

Brasileirão 2022 – 22nd round

Location: Serrinha stadium, in Goiânia (GO)

Time: 16:30 (from Brasilia)

Where to watch: Premiere

Real time: VAVEL Brazil

Flavio Rodrigues de Souza officiates the game, assisted by Marcelo Carvalho Van Gasse and Alex Ang Ribeiro. VAR will be led by Thiago Duarte Peixoto and Amanda Pinto Matias. The entire team comes from São Paulo

The Lion must start with: Vladimir; Renato (Thales Oleques), Bressan, Rafael Vaz, Cortez; Bruno Silva, Raniele, Eduardo; Muriqui (Natanael), Pottker, Bissoli