Goodbye bacteria on clothes! See how to 100% clean the washing machine

Has your washing machine completed a few birthdays inside your laundry room? It is possible that over time, it has accumulated a peculiar and not pleasant smell. Yeah, washing machines can get dirty too.

See too: Discover the best way to clean the toilet

The Express portal spoke with a cleaning expert from My Job Quote, Sarah Dempsey. She taught some tricks to keep the washing machine clean and free of bacteria or other dirt.

Is the washing machine not self-cleaning?

First, know that it is common to believe that the washing machine has the power to clean itself all the time. However, this premise is not exactly true, as the environment inside it is always humid and warm. This favors the proliferation of bacteria.

Yes, inside your washing machine there are countless bacteria and microorganisms that are not eliminated only by soap or any other cleaning product. In addition, clothing residue, dust and other dirt can also accumulate inside the machine.

Therefore, before following any instructions, it is important to read the manufacturer’s manual to find out if there is any specific way of cleaning it.

How to clean the machine properly?

An important point that needs to be highlighted is that the sealing rubber of the machine is one of the structures that needs more attention. If she already has dark, yellowish spots or a bad smell, it’s a sign that she needs urgent cleaning.

There is a simple method for cleaning washing machine lid seals that will have your gasket looking like new in just a few minutes. Sarah said: “The best way to clean your washing machine seal is with a mixture of detergent and warm water.”

“You should start by running a hot cycle with a cleaning product to clean the inside of the drum.” “You can also pour white distilled vinegar into the detergent dispenser and run the washing machine on a cycle with hot water. This will help to further cleanse the system,” she added.

Finally, use water and detergent to clean any traces of dirt. Sarah ends by saying to keep the lid ajar after you finish washing, as this will help keep moisture out.