Government authorizes private companies to explore uranium with the state company

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) edited a provisional measure that allows private companies to carry out uranium mining through partnerships with the public sector. The act was published in an extra edition of the Official Gazette (DOU) this Friday (12/8).

Currently, the activities of research, mining, enrichment, industrialization and trade of nuclear ores and derivatives are carried out exclusively by Indústrias Nucleares do Brasil (INB).

The company operates in the entire production chain: from mining to manufacturing the fuel that generates electricity for Brazilian nuclear plants. Nuclear technology is present, for example, in imaging exams that use radiation, in the treatment of diseases such as cancer, and in food irradiation to prevent the proliferation of fungi.

According to the Constitution, the Union is exclusively responsible for “exploiting nuclear services and installations of any nature and exercising state monopoly over research, mining, enrichment and reprocessing, industrialization and trade in nuclear ores and their derivatives”.

With the government’s measure, the legislation allows the creation of “new models of association between the state-owned company and private partners for the exploration of mineral deposits that contain uranium”.

Provisional measures have the force of law and take effect as soon as they are published in the Official Gazette. To become a definitive law, however, they must be approved by the National Congress, which has a period of 120 days to analyze them.

uranium import

According to INB, Brazil owns the seventh largest uranium reserve in the world. There are 309 thousand tons of ore distributed among four states: Bahia, Ceará, Minas Gerais and Paraná. Despite this, the country imports most of the inputs needed to manufacture nuclear fuel to supply the Angra I and II plants in Rio de Janeiro.

“This results in higher fuel production costs and the loss of business opportunities, both in Brazil and abroad. With the update of the legislation, it is expected that INB, in partnership with the private sector, will increase investments in research and mining and the national production capacity of uranium”, explained the ministry in a press release.

The ministry reported that currently, when the holder of an authorization for research or mining concession finds nuclear elements associated with a mineral substance, he is obliged to report it to the National Nuclear Security Authority (ANSN), the National Mining Agency (ANM) and the INB. According to the MME, “if the nuclear elements have a higher economic value than another mineral substance, the entire deposit is included in the state monopoly and the holder loses the authorization for exploration or mining concession”.

With the provisional measure, private companies operating in the field of uranium exploration at all levels of the chain will be able to sign contracts with INB. The state-owned company, in turn, must remunerate these companies as follows:

with the percentage of the amount collected in the commercialization of the mining product;

with the right to commercialize the associated ore;

with the right to purchase the product from the mine with previously authorized exportation;

or other arrangements defined in the contract.

According to the text of the provisional measure, Empresa Brasileira de Participações em Energia Nuclear e Binacional SA (ENBpar) is authorized to control INB. ENBpar has control over the Angra nuclear power plants and the Itaipu hydroelectric plant, which belonged to Eletrobras and today cannot be privatized.