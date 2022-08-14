Government has not yet started distributing sanitary pads to low-income women | National Journal

The government has not yet started distributing tampons to low-income women. The deadline set by law expired more than a month ago.

Patrícia Silva lives in an invasion, in the country’s capital. The little she earns as a waste picker is barely enough to eat, let alone buy sanitary pads for her and two teenage daughters..

“These days I was out of oil. Instead of buying the tampon, I’m going to buy an oil, I buy a kilo of beans. There it goes…”, says Patricia.

Patricia could already be getting it for free. That’s what the law says. The Menstrual Health Protection and Promotion Program passed the Chamber and not Senatein the months of August and September of last year. A month later, President Jair Bolsonaro vetoed it. Congress, however, overrode the veto, and in March of this year, Bolsonaro ended up enacting the law.

And she is clear: ensures the free supply of feminine sanitary napkins to low-income students enrolled in public schools; women living on the streets or in situations of extreme social vulnerability; women apprehended and prisoners; and hospitalized for compliance with socio-educational measures.

The government had 120 days to regulate the law and comply with it. The deadline expired on July 8, and so far, nothing. The Ministry of Health reported that the Menstrual Health Protection and Promotion Program is under preparation and will be regulated in an ordinance. No start date.

Almost 6 million women should benefit from free sanitary pads, but are still without the right to basic hygiene, dignity, health. According to congressional calculations, the government would have to disburse R$ 7 million per month.

“We know that one in four girls does not go to school because they don’t have sanitary pads, and since they don’t have sanitary pads, they don’t have any means of cleaning themselves, they end up using leaves, tree bark, cardboard, even bread crumbs.”, explains Isabela Cavalcante, representative of Girl UP.

the gynecologist Gabriela Pravatta warns that this is a serious public health issue.

Even with the law that provides for free distribution of sanitary pads in MG, women are forced to use paper and cloths