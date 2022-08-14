Government studies to create debt limit instead of spending ceiling

posted on 08/14/2022 06:00



Historically, Brazil has not been able to control spending and attempts to contain the rampant increase in spending have not lasted long. This is the case of Constitutional Amendment 95, which created a spending ceiling (which limits the increase in expenses to inflation) and is barely able to stand during the current government. After changing the rule three times since 2020, the government is studying a new framework, creating a limit on debt instead of spending. For analysts, this shift is inevitable, but the timing is inappropriate.

The proposal that has been circulating since last week is almost ready and, according to government technicians, will be presented to Minister Paulo Guedes “soon”. The idea would be to allow real expenditure growth when the gross public debt is between 60% and 80% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). But analysts see the discussion as yet another electoral measure to make room for spending, instead of actually moving towards the promised fiscal consolidation of the liberal agenda.

Currently, gross public debt, at 78.2% of GDP, has fallen in relation to 2020, but remains above the average for emerging countries, at 60% of GDP. This fall, according to them, is punctual, because it is due to inflation, which helps to correct upwards the denominator, the Nominal GDP, and, consequently, the numerator decreases. Therefore, the trend is for an increase in the face of so many expenses contracted this year and next.

It is not by chance that the cost of debt is already rising in the face of the increase in creditors’ distrust of fiscal soundness — which hinders the Central Bank’s work in conducting monetary policy. The yellow light for the cost of debt is on, as the nominal interest bill is increasing and has returned to above R$ 500 billion – the highest level since 2016. And, with the expectation of the basic rate of the economy (Selic), currently at 13.75% per year, reaching 14% in September, with the visible worsening of the fiscal situation, public bond lenders are already demanding higher risk premiums, which makes the federal government debt increasingly expensive and above double digits in the 12-month period.





New tax framework

Discussing a new fiscal framework is an inevitable debate in the face of so many setbacks in public accounts. Since 2014, the country has failed to meet the primary surplus target and has closed its accounts in the red. The solution found during the Michel Temer government (MDB) to regain some credibility was the ceiling rule, approved in 2016. In 2020, the rule was left aside due to the pandemic, but, at the end of 2021, with the approval of the PEC dos Precatórios and the change in the methodology for calculating the limit, to make room for R$ 100 billion for new expenses, such as the Auxílio Brasil of R$ 400 and the rapporteur’s amendments — the heart of the secret budget controversy — the government buried once the ceiling, in the opinion of experts. And the last straw was placed with the PEC Kamikaze or Elector, which once again circumvented the ceiling by creating a BRL 41.2 billion tax bomb by increasing aid to BRL 600 and creating a series of benefits, including aid for truck drivers and taxi drivers.

“There is no longer a fiscal framework. And, in this second semester, there is no longer respect for the spending ceiling. The idea that the government is liberal in the economy is just a speech. In practice, everything is contradictory and without logical coherence”, he predicts. economist Simão Davi Silber, professor at the Faculty of Economics and Administration at the University of São Paulo (FEA-USP).

“From day one, the government’s behavior has been to say that it wants a second term. And, for that, the entire policy was directed towards creating a group of supporters in all segments of society for the incumbent’s political project”, he laments. Contrary to Guedes’ assertions that the fiscal framework “is strong”, Silber has no doubts about the opposite, because the strong increase in revenues this year, which are helped by inflation, should not be repeated next year, as growth of GDP in 2023 will be “negligible”.

Technicians from the economic team, by the way, claim that there is no room in the 2023 Budget for the continuity of these measures created by the PEC Eleitoreira, much less for an exemption from income tax for those who earn up to five minimum wages (R$ 6,060). Economist Alessandra Ribeiro, a partner at Tendências Consultorias, recalls that the next government, whoever it may be, will have to deal with the pressures of readjustments on the servers.

“It is clear that the electoral issue is having a bearing on the design of recent economic policy. And the market’s perception is that, whether Bolsonaro or Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), there will be a change in the fiscal framework”, he says. According to her, the BRL 11.5 billion set aside for the readjustment of servers in 2023 does not give the smell of the claims to recover inflationary losses since 2019, which, by the estimates of Tendências, reaches BRL 75 billion.

Analysts also warn of a sharp increase in subsidies this year. According to a survey carried out by economist Gabriel Leal de Barros, a partner at Ryo Asset, the tax waiver account this year should reach R$ 520 billion, an increase of just over 50% over the forecast at the beginning of the year, contrary to the proposed regulation of the ceiling — provided for in the PEC Emergency, in 2021, which estimated the reduction of the tax waiver bill to 2% in eight years. “The government needs to submit a plan to reduce these subsidies by September this year”, warns Barros.

However, this imposition is seen as a “joke” among government technicians, because there is no punishment for non-compliance. Sought, the Economy Ministry declined to comment on the rampant increase in subsidies, largely to reduce the cost of fuel at pumps during the election campaign.

“The government only loses credibility when it decides to change the fiscal rule every time it wants to increase spending”, says Alex Agostini, chief economist at Austin Rating. For him, this fourth change in the spending ceiling is worrying, because the current scenario is not favorable for a change in the current rules, which need to be complied with and not changed constantly.

Economist Juan Jensen, a partner at 4 Intelligence (4i), joins the chorus that the fiscal issue is worrying with the large number of changes in the spending ceiling. “The first time, during the covid-19 pandemic, it was understandable, because it was an exception due to a global emergency. Now, you can’t put so many exceptions to the rule”, he warns.