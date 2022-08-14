Grazi Massafera leaves robe open to the limit and web shoots: ”Masterpiece”

With a new look, actress Grazi Massafera leaves her robe open to the limit in a backstage click session

Once again, the actress Thank you Massafera (40) left fans in awe with a new photo shoot this Saturday, the 13th! Bold, the model shared a very revealing sequence as she prepared for another day of commitments and stole all the attention for her.

Backstage of a recording, the ex-BBB let her robe fall to the side to the limit and showed her tanned bust. Highlighting her new look, the blonde bet on a striking and penetrating look.

“The end”she wrote.

The clicks, of course, quickly became a topic among netizens who highlighted the beauty and sensuality of the actress: “The biggest”they declared. “Femme Fatale”continued. “I’m in love! Too wonderful”highlighted a third.

Grazi Massafera leaves her robe open to the limit in a backstage click session:

Grazi Massafera is spotted with her daughter, Sofia, at the airport:

In recent weeks, Grazi Massafera has made a new public appearance with her daughter, Sofia (10), the result of her relationship with the actor Cauã Reymond (42). The two were caught on arrival at an airport in Rio de Janeiro with comfortable and stylish looks.

At the time, Grazi Massafera wore an all-red set, and the heiress was wearing a hoodie from the movie. Harry Potter and ripped jeans. Sympathetic, Sofia waved to the photographers when she realized she was being photographed.

