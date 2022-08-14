Grupo Bravante announces 107 NEW offshore job openings for professionals from Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo

O Bravante Group, a fully Brazilian company with over 50 years of experience in the oil and gas sector, recently announced the opening of new offshore job openings for the states of Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo. There are opportunities for commander, cook, electrician, among others. In addition to effective opportunities, the company also offers offshore vacancies for interns.

List of offshore job openings in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo

We have separated a list of the main job openings opened by Grupo Bravante in several areas of activity:

COMMANDER

Required to have CIR in the category of Cabotage Captain (CCB) or Long Haul Captain (CLC), Unlimited DP Certificate, Certificate of Competence (STCW), solid experience in AHTS, confident oral and written communications in English, among others.

1st Nautical Officer

It is necessary to have a CIR in the category of 1st Nautical Officer or Higher, Certificate of Unlimited DP, Certificate of Competence (STCW), solid experience in special vessels, mainly in SDSV and MPSV, demonstrate clear and effective communication skills in English, among others.

DECK SAILOR

CIR required in the Deck Sailor Category (MNC) or Superior category, Valid certificates for the exercise of maritime activity, CFAQ – Waterway Training Certificate – Rule II/5, confident oral and written communications in English will be a differential, experience previous experience in Special Vessels will be an advantage.

SEAMANSHIP OFFICIAL

CIR required in the category of 2nd Nautical Officer or higher, Certificate of Competence (STCW), solid experience in special vessels, mainly in SDSV and MPSV, certificate of unlimited dynamic positioning, demonstrate clear and effective communication skills in English, among others .

MARITIME ELECTRICIAN

CIR required in the Practitioner category – Electrician, International Yellow Fever Certificate, technical English desirable, Tetanus vaccine, Covid 19 Vaccine, Passport, among others.

Guide on how to apply for offshore vacancies

Interested in any of Bravante Group offshore job openings to Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo? So don’t waste time and visit the company’s opportunities website!

Select one of the open offshore positions for Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, and carefully read the information provided by the company such as requirements, assignments, responsibilities and additional information.

To apply, those interested in offshore job vacancies at Grupo Bravante must fill out a form with essential data such as full name, CPF, e-mail, qualifications, experiences, among others. There is also the possibility to send a fully updated CV. The company does not disclose salaries or benefits, which are agreed with Grupo Bravante during the selection process.

About the company

Grupo Bravante has been operating with excellence in support services to the naval, oil and gas, port, environmental protection and maritime support industries since 1965, the year in which it began bunker operations.

The company has evolved to meet the demands with synergy and integration. Currently, there are four companies that provide a cohesive and articulated work, namely Navemestra, Hidroclean, Estaleiro São Miguel and Bravante Offshore. The group’s recognition came for its technical quality and agile solutions.

There are currently more than 40 operational bases from north to south of Brazil. Grupo Bravante provides experience with public and private companies.



