Guamá and Pedreira are the neighborhoods with the most notifications

In the capital of Pará, young people form the group most affected by Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs), especially HIV and Syphilis. To alert the population about the high number of cases and the severity of STIs, especially the HIV virus, which leads to the disease Aids, the City Hall of Belém, through the Municipal Health Department (Sesma), makes the “Epidemiological Panel of STIs”.

It is a platform for viewing data related to STIs, notified by the municipal health network of Belém in the Notifiable Diseases Information System (Sinan).

The responsibility for updating the panel at Sesma is the Department of Health Surveillance and the Health Promotion Nucleus. It contains important data such as the number of cases reported by neighborhood, sex of birth, age, year of notification, which will be available for consultation.

Strategy

Information is a strategic differentiator for the prevention, control and treatment of STIs, both for the population, which can be affected by a disease, and for researchers, people sensitive to the cause, organized civil society and public health managers.

“How many cases per year of sexual abuse and new cases of HIV, syphilis and unwanted teenage pregnancies could we avoid if the conversation on the topic were more open? The taboo of talking about sexuality according to each age group, the prejudice of adults in relation to the rights of adolescents and young people and the little access and trust that young people have in relation to health services support the high number of cases of adolescents and young people. young people living with HIV”, laments the coordinator of STI/AIDS and Viral Hepatitis at Sesma, Edgar Barra.

For him, “the less we talk about prevention and sexual and reproductive rights, the more misinformed young people are about STIs, unwanted pregnancies, access to health services and prevention technologies”.

Notifications

The data reveal that the neighborhood with the highest number of HIV notifications is Guamá (502 cases), followed by Pedreira (479), Jurunas (399), Tapanã (382), Sacramenta (381), Marco (365) neighborhoods. and Marambaia (353).

Regarding the percentage, 70% of the reported cases are of people who declare themselves brown. Regarding the sex of birth, 73% are men, against 26% women. Young people aged 18 to 29 correspond to 3,973 reported cases, with the population aged 30 to 39 totaling 2,680 cases.

HIV

HIV is an infection that has rapid testing available at basic health units and at the Testing and Counseling Center (CTA Belém), located at Rua Rui Barbosa, 1059, in the Nazaré neighborhood.

The test is free, confidential, does not hurt and is ready in 20 minutes, all that is needed is for the person to bring their identity document to access the service.

If the test result is “non-reactive” (negative) for HIV, the person undergoes a counseling period to identify possible vulnerabilities for the occurrence of HIV, such as people who do not use condoms in relationships, even married ones (relationships). stable), sex workers or those who have several casual sexual partners.

However, if the test result is “reactive” (positive), treatment for HIV is guaranteed by the SUS and the person is monitored at the Center for Health Care for Acquired Infectious Diseases (Casa Dia).

“It is essential to start treatment and keep taking care of yourself. Only in this way can the person be free from other infections that could lead to death. Every person who lives with HIV and takes care of themselves moves on in life, towards their dreams and goals. HIV is no longer synonymous with death, but being on treatment is an essential condition for life. There is still no cure for HIV, but the treatment is so efficient that there is no difference in the routine of life of those who live with HIV and those who do not”, says Edgar.

Syphilis

Regarding syphilis, the panel shows that the Tapanã neighborhood has the largest number of cases, totaling 356 cases. The neighborhoods of Marambaia (312) and Sacramenta (238) are also among the first places in notifications.

Syphilis has treatment and cure. If positive for syphilis, the unit where the testing took place should be referred to the quantitative VDRL exam, which will define how the treatment will be given, which in most cases is with injectable medication in three doses, also available in the units of health.

quick test

Sesma reinforces that rapid tests for STIs are available at basic units and at the CTA, which are also supplied with internal and external condoms (male and female), but that the attitude of caring is always up to each person: prevention it’s individual. Each person is responsible for their forms of prevention, ranging from the use of condoms to the selection of sexual partners.

Prophylaxis

There are also drug forms of HIV prevention, such as PEP (Post-Exposure Prophylaxis) and PREP (Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis), a drug that if used correctly is capable of preventing HIV infection. These technologies are available to the population in the various Sesma services.

To access the STI Epidemiological Panel, click HERE.