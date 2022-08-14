Happiness is not sought, it is conquered; understand what science says

Happiness should be seen as a goal that needs to be achieved and pursued all the time, right? Not really. According to experts, it is a consequence and not something that is sought as a central objective. There are even studies that point out that the search for happiness can generate just the opposite effect to it, that is: sadness.

Research shows that happiness should not be pursued

A team composed of psychologists and led by Felicia Zerwas, at the University of California, in the United States, reached this conclusion. She found that people who highly valued happiness were less likely to be happy, both in the short and long term.

What happens is that the concern with being happy is so great that it generates more frustration than joy in these individuals. The fear of being left out, known by the acronym FOMO, is another problem. All this prevents the person from valuing the small joyful challenges of life and from feeling good about reality itself.

In fact, several researchers show that happiness is not a constant and permanent state of consciousness. Happy moments occur throughout life and are interspersed with moments of deep sadness, including. This is present in the philosophical works of Plato, Aristotle, Friedrich Wilhelm Nietzsche, Baruch Spinoza, Immanuel Kant and several other thinkers.

How to be happy then?

The formula for happiness has been debated since the first human records, that is, since forever. Therefore, it is possible to say that there is no logical way to conquer the dreamed of joy. However, some practices are efficient to have more tranquility and be able to enjoy pleasurable moments.

Meditation, a good diet and the practice of physical activities are efficient and proven tools that facilitate the feeling of happiness. All this must be added to the pleasant routine, the details of social life, living in society itself and the pursuit of ideals.