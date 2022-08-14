Having little sex? 4 body reactions to the absence of sex

Having sex is good for your physical and mental health, but is the lack of it proportionately harmful? This question was recently raised after billionaire Elon Musk claimed that he hasn’t had sex for a long time. Pouca Vergonha has already listed the advantages of keeping sex on the to-do list a few times.

Now, let’s introduce some things that can happen to the body after a time without sex. The information is from Cleveland Clinic, the non-profit American Academic Medical Center.

She loves when he kisses her neck. Debica, Poland Maintaining an active sex life can bring numerous benefits. Getty Images gay couple have sex in the bed From physical to mental well-beingGetty Images Advertising from the Metrópoles partner Two girls kissing over dead body The person who can give himself pleasure has high self-esteem.Getty Images Midsection Of Lesbian Couple In Bra At Home Sex also improves heart healthGetty Images Lesbian women kissing while lying together on sofa at home And releases the hormone of happinessGetty Images 0

change in libido

For starters, you may experience less sexual desire or a marked increase in libido. Some people who abstain from sex start to feel slower, less vital and horny.

For some people, not having sex can make the act more desirable, while others end up having decreased libido because they aren’t having sex. As they don’t practice, they don’t feel desire and enter this cycle.

less joy

Sex is part physical and part mental. “When people have sex, they are usually having skin-to-skin contact, which is the primary way we humans comfort each other,” explained US sexologist Sari Cooper.

Sexual connection can help regulate mood through the release of oxytocin, known as the feel-good hormone. Therefore, the absence of sex can reduce this feeling.

less lubrication

It is already known that lubrication can become more difficult as women age, due to a lack of hormones like estrogen. Therefore, it is important to keep the region lubricated, even without a partnership. So even if she is not sexually active, the woman must maintain arousal.

More discomfort during sex

Finally, according to the North American Menopause Society, regular intercourse is important for vaginal health after menopause. “Without a regular frequency of intercourse as you get older, the walls of your vagina get thinner and can lead to painful sex when you get back to having sex,” Cooper clarified.

The advantages

Vbesides emphasizing that the effects of celibacy in the body vary according to the individual’s health, how old the person is and even what kind of sex they usually have.

It is also worth noting that, although no one is forced to have sex, the practice is powerful. The benefits of a healthy sex life range from burning calories to a better immune system. It might even make you live longer. Check out other benefits of maintaining an active sex life here.