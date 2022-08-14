Health plan opens process for selection of 55 doctors in 26 specialties in the Americana region | Contests and jobs in Campinas and region

Unimed Santa Bárbara d’Oeste e Americana (SP) opened a process to select 55 doctors in 26 specialties and 10 areas of expertise. New cooperative members will be served in the cities of Americana, Nova Odessa and Santa Bárbara d’Oeste.

According to the company, the registration takes place exclusively through the website, where it is possible to access the complete public notice, and they are available until the 16:00 on Monday (15).

Registration costs R$ 548 and payment must be made by at 6pm on Tuesday (16)otherwise it will be rejected. Proof of payment may take up to two business days to be confirmed.

To apply, interested physicians must be registered with the Regional Council of Medicine, have a Specialist Qualification Record (RQE) issued by the class body, meet the requirements of the hospital’s Bylaws, among other criteria.

The selection to fill the vacancies will be carried out in three phases: objective written test, interview and completion of a cooperative course followed by documentary evaluation. The objective test will be applied in Americana. The information about the time and place of the test will be published in august 18on the selection process website.

Allergy and immunology – 1 vacancy

Anesthesiology – 1 vacancy

Cardiology – 1 vacancy

Head and neck surgery – 2 vacancies

General surgery – 1 vacancy

Oncological surgery – 1 vacancy

Thoracic surgery – 1 vacancy

Medical clinic – 2 vacancies

Dermatology – 3 vacancies

Endocrinology and Metabology – 3 vacancies

Digestive endoscopy + ERCP – 1 vacancy

Gastroenterology – 1 vacancy

Geriatrics – 2 vacancies

Gynecology and Obstetrics – 1 vacancy

Gynecology – cervical pathology – 1 vacancy

Hematology and hemotherapy – 1 vacancy

Mastology – 1 vacancy

Family and community medicine – 2 vacancies

Neurology – 3 vacancies

Nutriology – 1 vacancy

Ophthalmology – 1 vacancy

Pediatrics – 3 vacancies

Pulmonology – 1 vacancy

Psychiatry – 3 vacancies

Radiology and diagnostic imaging – 1 vacancy

Rheumatology – 2 vacancies

Pediatric cardiology + echocardiography – 1 vacancy

Pain – 1 vacancy

Pediatric Endocrinology – 2 vacancies

Pediatric gastroenterology – 1 vacancy

Gynecology: videolaparoscopic surgery – 1 vacancy

Gynecology: gynecological endoscopy – 1 vacancy

Hepatology – 1 vacancy

Pediatric neurology – 2 vacancies

Pediatric Pulmonology – 1 vacancy

Child and Adolescent Psychiatry – 3 vacancies

