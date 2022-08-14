Health plan opens process for selection of 55 doctors in 26 specialties in the Americana region | Contests and jobs in Campinas and region

Unimed Santa Bárbara d’Oeste e Americana (SP) opened a process to select 55 doctors in 26 specialties and 10 areas of expertise. New cooperative members will be served in the cities of Americana, Nova Odessa and Santa Bárbara d’Oeste.
According to the company, the registration takes place exclusively through the website, where it is possible to access the complete public notice, and they are available until the 16:00 on Monday (15).
Registration costs R$ 548 and payment must be made by at 6pm on Tuesday (16)otherwise it will be rejected. Proof of payment may take up to two business days to be confirmed.
To apply, interested physicians must be registered with the Regional Council of Medicine, have a Specialist Qualification Record (RQE) issued by the class body, meet the requirements of the hospital’s Bylaws, among other criteria.
The selection to fill the vacancies will be carried out in three phases: objective written test, interview and completion of a cooperative course followed by documentary evaluation. The objective test will be applied in Americana. The information about the time and place of the test will be published in august 18on the selection process website.
- Allergy and immunology – 1 vacancy
- Anesthesiology – 1 vacancy
- Cardiology – 1 vacancy
- Head and neck surgery – 2 vacancies
- General surgery – 1 vacancy
- Oncological surgery – 1 vacancy
- Thoracic surgery – 1 vacancy
- Medical clinic – 2 vacancies
- Dermatology – 3 vacancies
- Endocrinology and Metabology – 3 vacancies
- Digestive endoscopy + ERCP – 1 vacancy
- Gastroenterology – 1 vacancy
- Geriatrics – 2 vacancies
- Gynecology and Obstetrics – 1 vacancy
- Gynecology – cervical pathology – 1 vacancy
- Hematology and hemotherapy – 1 vacancy
- Mastology – 1 vacancy
- Family and community medicine – 2 vacancies
- Neurology – 3 vacancies
- Nutriology – 1 vacancy
- Ophthalmology – 1 vacancy
- Pediatrics – 3 vacancies
- Pulmonology – 1 vacancy
- Psychiatry – 3 vacancies
- Radiology and diagnostic imaging – 1 vacancy
- Rheumatology – 2 vacancies
- Pediatric cardiology + echocardiography – 1 vacancy
- Pain – 1 vacancy
- Pediatric Endocrinology – 2 vacancies
- Pediatric gastroenterology – 1 vacancy
- Gynecology: videolaparoscopic surgery – 1 vacancy
- Gynecology: gynecological endoscopy – 1 vacancy
- Hepatology – 1 vacancy
- Pediatric neurology – 2 vacancies
- Pediatric Pulmonology – 1 vacancy
- Child and Adolescent Psychiatry – 3 vacancies
