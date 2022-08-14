Heavy load: why putting too much stuff in the car can be fatal – 08/14/2022

Did you know that there is a limit to charging the car? Some people believe that it is reached when nothing else can fit inside the cabin or trunk, but the parameter is, in fact, the maximum load capacity. It is not difficult to find data, since it is in the vehicle manual and can be consulted quickly.

For example, if a certain car has a capacity of transporting a total of 400 kg, it cannot be exceeded, as the risk is great. It is not easy to guess the load with just a glance and a simple calculation when calculating the weight of passengers and luggage, as no one usually has measuring tools at hand. But some sensations that the problem is occurring can be noticed by drivers.

“It is possible to have an idea visually, as there are some signs of overload that are noticed. It may be the lower suspension or the difference in the car’s handling. These are things that are noticed by the drivers’ own sensations”, teaches Cleber Willian Gomes, professor from the FEI Mechanical Engineering department.

Overloading brings risks to the mechanical set and, above all, to the safety of your vehicle, the people inside it and everything around you. In addition to impairing engine performance, the practice also overloads other car components.

“The vehicle, when in overload condition, has compromised braking performance and, consequently, can cause accidents by requiring a greater distance to brake”, warns Cleber. It is worth emphasizing that accidents will not always be minor, something more serious is never ruled out. Losing braking efficiency or joint grip are serious mistakes and can be the difference between crashing, losing control or driving safely.

The dynamics is also hampered by the incorrect functioning of components such as the suspension, an element that is closer to the ground and, therefore, impairs the correct action of the shock absorbers and the grip of the tires.

“The suspension, in addition to providing comfort to the vehicle’s members, is responsible for ensuring that the tire is in contact with the ground, making braking safer”, adds Cleber.

Parameters such as wheel alignment, shock absorber travel and weight distribution are largely impaired, something that is not provided for in the car’s manual and that can impair performance beyond what is expected by the manufacturers. Putting too much weight on the rear axle can also raise the front end too much, an effect that takes some of the grip off the front tires and causes that steering wheel feeling “flicker”.

It’s not just the security and performance parameters that are affected. “In times when we seek to reduce costs in companies and in the family budget, it is important to remember that overload causes premature wear of tires and suspension, with the vehicle losing speed performance and even consuming more fuel”, Cleber realizes.

