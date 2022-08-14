Hello, Titus! Gabriel Jesus takes down paint, gives a show in London and commands Arsenal’s victory over Leicester in the Premier League

The match was played at the Emirates Stadium and won by Arsenal 4-2

After beat Crystal Palace in the first round gives Premier LeagueO Arsenal received the Leicester City at Emirates Stadium. In front of their fans, the gunners did not disappoint and won 4-2 with a show of Gabriel Jesus.

In the first half, the Brazilian striker revealed by palm trees scored twice and ensured the victory of the team of Mikel Arteta.

In the 22nd minute, Gabriel Jesus received on the left side and, even without an angle, found a beautiful slap in the drawer to score a goal.

At 34, the Brazilian scored his second of the match, Arsenal’s second. After a corner kick and a deflection at the first stick, Gabriel Jesus appeared free at the second post to head in.

In the final stage Leicester threatened a reaction. The club coached by Brendan Rodgers came down with an own goal from Saliba. However, there was not much time to celebrate.

Two minutes later, after goalkeeper failure Ward at a crossroads, Gabriel Jesus straightened and Xhaka got the free goal to extend.

Again, Leicester tried to set the game on fire. in failure of Ramsdale, maddison knocked under the legs and slowed.

Arsenal again did not let the rival breathe and scored again. In a Brazilian move, Gabriel Jesus played for Martinelliwho hit crossed and made the fourth.

Best moments

Hello, mother! (and Tite)

In Arsenal’s second game in the Premier League, Gabriel Jesus called the ‘responsa’ and decided. With two goals, the first being a great goal, and two assists, the forward was the protagonist of the Gunners. The performance further credits the player for a spot on Tite’s list for the World Cup.

next games

The two teams return to the field in the next round, at the weekend. On Saturday (20), 1:30 pm (GMT), Arsenal visit bournemouth. On the same day, at 11 am, Leicester receives the southampton.

Datasheet

Arsenal 4 x 2 Leicester City

GOALS: Gabriel Jesus (2x), Xhaka and Martinelli (Arsenal); Saliba (against) and Maddison (Leicester)

ARSENAL: Ramsdale; White (Tomiyasu), Saliba, Gabriel Magalhães and Zinchenko (Tierney); Partey, Xhaka and Odegaard; Saka (Smith-Rowe), Gabriel Jesus (Nketiah) and Martinelli. Technician: Mikel Arteta

LEICESTER CITY: Ward; Fofana, Evans and Amartey (Daka); Castagne, Tielemans (Praet), Ndidi, Dewsbury, Maddison and Justin; Vardy (Iheanacho). Technician: Brendan Rodgers