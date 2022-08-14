Here are 6 signs your father may be experiencing depression

Frames that affect people’s mental health have increased in recent years, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite being a disease normally associated with the younger population, according to the National Health Survey carried out in 2019 by the IBGE, about 13% of people between 60 and 64 years old suffer from depression in Brazil.

Among patients, the majority of those seeking care are women. However, despite being reluctant to ask for help, men also suffer (a lot) from the disease. That’s why it’s important to keep an eye on your father to identify the first signs of depression and start treatment as soon as possible.

“The rates of depression, suicide and addictions of the most varied types among men are high. However, the search for professionals does not correspond to the reality of the cases. The search for psychologists and psychiatrists among them is still treated as taboo”, says psychologist Monica Morato.

The denial of the condition can have serious consequences for the patient and for the entire family life. Offering help to those who need it is essential, but it is important to emphasize that follow-up by a health professional is essential for the treatment to be successful.

“It is natural that some of these signs appear throughout the life of any of us, but if they appear together, constantly and for no apparent reason, it may be that the person needs professional psychological evaluation and support”, pointed out the psychologist.

Here are some signs that can indicate depression in men:

Irritability

Is your father reacting disproportionately to what happens at home? Do you get very nervous or frustrated quickly depending on the situation? This can be a sign of depression.

Abusive use of alcohol and drugs

Tool of escapism from reality, excessive consumption of alcohol or drugs is indicative of depression. If not treated at the first symptoms, the person can develop even more complicated paintings.

Colorful illustration of human head with puzzle pieces in Metropolis blue***mental-health-drawing

Recognizing difficulties and seeking expert help are the best ways to deal with times when the stress load is high.Getty Images

Black woman sitting on bed cries while looking out the window - Metropolis***photo-woman-cry-sitting-on-bed

But how do you know when to seek help? The quality of mental health is determined by how we deal with feelingsGetty Images

Couple smile hugging on sofa. The woman has her eyes closed - Metropolis***photo-couple-embracing-smiling

Mentally healthy people are able to deal in a balanced way with conflicts, disturbances, traumas or important transitions in different life cycles. However, some signs can indicate when mental health is not good.Getty Images

Elderly woman shares bed with man. She's lying on her side and can't sleep - Metropolis***photo-elderly-with-insomnia

Insomnia: if there is no quality sleep, it is impossible to recover the energy needed to move on to a new day. Sleep disorders are one of the main factors that affect people’s mental health.Getty Images

Man looks stressed with hand on face. He wears a blue metropolis shirt***photo-man-stressed

Stress: if irritation is recurrent and leads us to have increased reactions to small events, the red light should be triggered. If stress is accompanied by trouble sleeping, it’s time to seek help.Getty Images

Elderly people lie side by side on the lawn and laugh***photo-elderly-giggles

Sudden changes in mood: mood depends on different situations, however, if the inconstancy is persistent it can be a signal from the body that something is not right and a change in habits may be necessary.Getty Images

Puzzle pieces assemble drawing of a brain-Metropolis***brain-puzzle picture

Memory lapses: if the person begins to notice that their memory is failing in everyday life with very simple things, it is likely that they are experiencing an episode of mental exhaustion.Getty Images

Woman tries to reach candy at the bottom of the fridge - Metropolis***photo-woman-want-to-eat-candy-from-refrigerator

Change in appetite: in food, the person who eats much more than he should use food as an outlet to relieve anxiety. Others completely lose their appetite.Getty Images

Woman moves her hair while admiring her shadow on the wall - Metropolis***photo-woman-with-self-esteem-admires-shadow

Low self-esteem: another warning sign is the feeling of incapacity, powerlessness and fragility. In this case, it is common for the person to feel less important and think that no one cares about them.Getty Images

Man cleans his dirty hands with a piece of paper. He wears a blue Metropolis shirt***photo-man-with-dirty-hands

Neglect with hygiene: one of the characteristics of depression is the loss of the will to take care of oneself. The person usually has compromised body hygiene and loses vanityGetty Images

Woman sits on the floor with her legs tucked in. She is near a door and looks at the ceiling-Metropolis***photo-woman-isolated-and-sad

Continuous feeling of sadness: unlike sadness, depression is an internal phenomenon, which does not need an event. The person becomes apathetic and does not feel like doing anythingGetty Images

Woman talks with psychologist in office. The specialist has her back to Metropolis***photo-woman-in-consultation-with-psychologist

To receive a diagnosis and start appropriate treatment, it is very important to consult a psychiatrist or psychologist. As soon as you notice that you don’t feel as well as you used to, look for a professional to help you find the causes of your discomfort.Getty Images

discouragement

Has your father stopped doing activities that he liked? Don’t you show enthusiasm to go out, take family outings and prefer to stay at home? Do you abandon activities or tasks that were once routine? This is another item that may indicate depression in the patient.

Sadness

The feeling of sadness is another key sign to see if the person is depressed or not. Often, behavior in public can be normal, but if in everyday life the person is showing constant sadness, the warning signal for depression should be triggered.

Social isolation

In the context of the pandemic, many people were forced to isolate themselves to avoid contagion by the coronavirus. But if your father prefers to be alone in the living room or in the bedroom, interacting little with other family members, attention is needed.

self-deprecating thoughts

The symptom is identified when the patient can hardly see something good in himself. He can’t see anything positive in what he does, he belittles the few activities he performs and can only highlight negative aspects in himself, either in personality or appearance. This lack of self-esteem is another indication of depressive behavior.

Metrópoles partner advertising
