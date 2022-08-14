How big is your little finger? He has revelations about you

It’s amazing how a few simple details of our body and our perceptions can merge with personality traits. Proof of this is the little finger test, which reveals character traits just by measuring the smallest finger of the hand.

Learn how to take the little finger test right now

To understand more about your personality through your pinky size, just compare your length in relation to the height of the last joint of your ring finger. That is, see if your little finger goes past the joint or if it gets smaller than it.

The answers to the test are as follows:

1 – Is your little finger short? Then:

If your little finger is short, compared to the last joint of the ring finger, it means that your personality is that of someone who is introverted and more reserved. When it comes to being around strangers, these traits are even more pronounced.

However, make no mistake, there is so much talent and potential within you just waiting to be unleashed. Because of shyness, staying in the comfort zone can be the most chosen option in many circumstances. Think about it and start acting more proactively to achieve your plans and goals.

2 – Longer little finger, what does it mean?

Now, if your little finger is longer than the last knuckle of your ring finger, enthusiasm is part of your personality and is always in the spotlight. You are an enterprising person who awakens passion in others. This means that, even against your will, attention is turned to you all the time.

His ability to get along with a lot of different people makes his personality very friendly. Parties and social gatherings are not the same in the face of their absence.

3 – Average size:

Finally, if the size of the little finger is at the same height as the ring joint, there is a greater propensity for balance. In other words, all the characteristics mentioned so far are part of you. The challenge focuses on knowing how to act according to the need that the moment demands.

Try to give vent to extraversion in situations that make it possible. Likewise, use your introspective side to reflect on your actions and life goals. Set goals and act as planned.