How do I register for Auxílio Brasil? | Economy

Auxílio Brasil uses the same registers as Bolsa Família and CadÚnico. Thus, only those who are not registered in CadÚnico, but are entitled to the benefit, need to register.

Click here to see how to register for CadÚnico

Aid Brazil is intended to families in extreme poverty. Currently, 17.5 million families are served by the program. At the beginning of the year, 3 million were included.

Families in poverty can also receive the benefit as long as they have, among their members, pregnant women or people under the age of 21.

Families in extreme poverty are those with a monthly per capita family income of up to R$105, and those considered to be in poverty have a monthly per capita family income of between R$105.01 and R$210.

Those who already received Bolsa Família and were eligible for Auxílio Brasil were automatically included, in October 2021, in the program, without the need to re-register. Thus, only those who are not enrolled in CadÚnico and do not receive Bolsa Família need to register to access the benefit.

Click here to see how to register for CadÚnico

There are three possibilities to receive Auxílio Brasil:

If you already had Bolsa Família: Auxílio Brasil will be paid automatically

If you are enrolled in CadÚnico, but did not receive Bolsa Família: go to the reserve list

If you are not on CadÚnico: you must look for a Cras for registration, with no guarantee of receiving

The beneficiary can call the phone 121 from the Ministry of Citizenship, to find out if you are entitled to Auxílio Brasil and the amount to be paid.

from the Ministry of Citizenship, to find out if you are entitled to Auxílio Brasil and the amount to be paid. It is also possible to obtain information about the benefit at Caixa’s Call Center, at phone 111 .

In the Auxílio Brasil app (available for free download for Android and iOS), it is possible to log in using the Caixa Tem password. If not, just register.

In the Caixa Tem application, information about the benefit, such as balance and payment of installments, can be consulted.

Auxílio Brasil payments use the same records as Bolsa Família beneficiaries. As a result, the same program deposit dates were maintained, which work taking into account the end of the Social Registration Number (NIS). Check the calendar below: