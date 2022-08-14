How does the workday work at home office?

At first, the home office was the option found to reduce the impacts caused by the crisis of the new coronavirus pandemic.

According to data from the Institute of Applied Economic Research (Ipea), the complications of the pandemic meant that more than 8 million Brazilian professionals had to adapt to a new work model, the home office.

At first, the home office was the option found to reduce the impacts caused by the global health crisis. However, the model has already become common among companies, which are even studying other ways to improve the quality of life of employees.

In addition, a recent survey by Korn Ferry reveals that 85% of the 170 companies interviewed say that they have definitively adopted the home office model in their operations.

In this sense, many CEOs believe that it is simple actions that make a difference and that everyone wins. For them, when there is a connection with an incentive program and actions that contribute to the teams, productivity and employee engagement improve. And this does not always involve great cost, as is the case with flexible working.

Home office drives changes in the labor market

According to IPEA, in Brazil alone, 11% of the formally employed population started working from home. Therefore, the home office model has been increasingly consolidated in the Brazilian reality and has begun to gain legal support.

Thus, despite the pros and cons pointed out by experts, Provisional Measure nº 1,108/2022 emerged as a light in a situation that remained doubtful for a long time.

One of the changes that most caught the attention of the legal community concerns the possibility for the employer to control the employee’s working hours, as such a situation was not foreseen in the elaboration of the Labor Reform.

New home office rules

Therefore, check out the new rules included in the Consolidation of Labor Laws (CLT) defined by the MP:

Employers are exempted from controlling the number of hours worked by employees hired by production or task;

The presence of the worker in the work environment for specific tasks, even if on a regular basis, does not detract from remote work;

The contract may provide for timetables and means of communication between employee and employer, provided that legal rest periods are ensured;

The use of infrastructure and digital tools by the employee outside the working hours does not constitute time available, readiness or on-call regime, unless there is an agreement;

The work regime can also be applied to apprentices and trainees;

The home office or remote work regime is not confused with or equated with the occupation of telemarketing or teleservice operator;

Employees admitted to Brazil who work from home outside the country are subject to Brazilian legislation, except in the case of specific legislation or agreement between the parties;

The employer will not be responsible for the expenses for the in-person return of the employee who lives outside the headquarters, unless otherwise agreed;

Priority will be given in the home office to employees with disabilities and with a child or child up to four years of age under judicial custody.

