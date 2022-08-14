how to get it for free with the government?

Although the internet is gaining more and more space, whether with Youtube or streaming services, open TV has a special place in people’s hearts, so being without access to it can make the lives of some Brazilians much more tedious and tiring. After all, this is the biggest form of entertainment for many people.

See also: 5G: how to order the satellite dish kit to watch open TV?

Whether to watch football games, soap operas or talk shows, many families still gather in the living room to follow some programming, so it’s very difficult to imagine what their lives would be like if they didn’t have access to an open television signal.

And that’s exactly why the government is trying to guarantee that they all have this kind of access guaranteed, as some recent changes are interfering with TV signals.

What happens is that another innovation is coming with everything to the country: the 5G signal. The mobile internet that promises to be revolutionary will end up causing some interference in TV signals, so they had to act to not let thousands of Brazilians have to bear the damage on their own.

Bearing in mind that not everyone is able to change the reception equipment, the government has pledged to help. The way to find these people to be contemplated will be the CadÚnico, which is already used to classify those who are entitled to receive current benefits.

According to the Ministry of Communications, there are about 10.5 million families with old devices and who are unable to afford the exchange, so they will all be supported.

Parabolic Kit, as the government is calling the equipment that will be given free of charge to these families, was born and is already being delivered. The expansion of the project will be gradual, so not all states are already being served. For the time being, only Belo Horizonte, Distrito Federal, João Pessoa and São Paulo have benefited, but gradually all of Brazil will have been served.

And another important part about this help is that more than just donating the sound system, the government will also blame by installation. Everything will be free! Therefore, the most that the person who finds himself in the described situation needs to do to request the service is to call 0800-729-2404.

Citizens can also place their order and schedule through the program’s website. There you can find where the benefit is available, the pick-up locations and even the list of current recipients.

She just cannot forget to be properly registered in CadÚnico so that it is possible to know if she is able to receive the kit. Registration in CadÚnico can be done at the CRAS of each city.