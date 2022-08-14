How to unlock the card to receive Auxílio Brasil?

According to Caixa, the card must be unblocked by telephone through the Caixa Auxilio Brasil customer service at 111

About 3.2 million families received the new Auxílio Brasil card, which was delivered by the Ministry of Citizenship in July. Given that, according to the government, beneficiaries who were included in the program after November 2021 had priority in receiving the card.

According to the Ministry of Citizenship, in the coming months, a total of 6.6 million cards will be delivered. Thus, the production of the new Auxílio Brasil cards involved an investment of R$ 130 million.

With the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of Bondades, which increased the number of recipients of Auxílio Brasil, the program has 20.2 million as of this month.

Thus, it was announced by Caixa Econômica Federal that over 4.7 million cards will be distributed to these families that were included in the social program in August.

How to unlock the Auxílio Brasil Card?

According to Caixa Econômica Federal, the card must be unblocked by telephone through the Caixa Auxilio Brasil service on 111.

In addition to the Auxílio Brasil card, you must have your Social Identification Number (NIS), RG and CPF on hand.

Thus, after carrying out the procedure over the phone, you must go to a lottery unit or Caixa branch and present an identification document to complete the registration/re-registration.

Will the new PEC set Aid Brasil at R$ 600?

How to track the shipment of the card?

In summary, to track the sending of the Auxílio Brasil card, there are two options:

Call Caixa’s Call Center on 0800 104 0104 or 4004-0104 for capitals and metropolitan regions; or

Go to a Caixa Econômica Federal branch.

Brazil Assistance Card

The new Auxílio Brasil cards have a chip and a debit function, which modernizes payments and brings more security to beneficiaries.

The chip will allow withdrawals from Caixa ATMs or 24h, and the debit function will allow purchases in establishments and pay directly with the card, without having to withdraw the amount.

What free banking services does the card offer?

It is possible to access the following free banking services through the Auxílio Brasil card:

Payment of purchases in the debit function;

Two withdrawals per month at an ATM, lottery unit and/or Caixa Aqui correspondent;

Two withdrawals from banks 24 hours a month;

Three transfers to other bank accounts per month;

Unlimited transfers to Caixa accounts; and

Unlimited transfers and receipts via Pix.

