‘I didn’t come to be the man’

Striker Gabriel Jesus celebrated his good match for Arsenal this Saturday (13). He scored two goals and provided two assists in the victory against Leicester, in the Premier League, and his performance earned him praise from the specialized media.

After the game, in an interview with Brazilian ESPN, Jesus stressed that he didn’t come to Arsenal to be ‘the guy on the team’, but to show his football and be happy to play it. Since pre-season, the striker has already drawn attention for his fit in the London club.

“There is a lot of talk about this business of taking responsibility, being the guy on the team. I make it very clear that I’m not here to be the guy on the team, but to play, be happy, help, be helped. Obviously if you’re performing , scoring a goal, it’s natural that his name is spoken more. I’ve already lived a phase of being well spoken, I ended up not being well and disappeared from the news, from the people’s mouth. I didn’t come to be the guy on the team, but to be happy playing football. Just like everyone at the club bet on me – Edu (Gaspar), Mikel (Arteta). Edu wanted that Gabriel he knows. It made me happy and made me go back to being myself on the pitch. Happy to be acting,” he said.

Jesus also stressed that his style of play is a reminder of lowland football, due to the high level of dispute he puts into his participation.

“I’m a bit like a player from the floodplain. It’s not that robot that stays there anymore, I go out, I want to fight, dispute, today I almost scored a goal like that, after an excellent pass from Aaron (Ramsdale). I fought, I went, in the race , and a goal was almost scored. Gabriel is that. (…) [Estou] Very happy to be able to be acting and helping. Happy for the goals, obviously, but happy for the three points. This year many blessings will happen in our life. I hope that we continue with this commitment, this footprint, because in Premier League, if you slow it down a little bit, it gets harder. Happy for the game and the performance of the team”, he added.

Arsenal have won their two Premier League games and are tied with Manchester City at the top of the competition.