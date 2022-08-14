‘I feel obliged to read’, says writer who had Kindle invaded by ants that ‘buy’ books | Federal District

In addition to forming a nest inside the equipment, the ants also “bought” two books, which Mariana guarantees she will read.

“I asked for a refund and got it, but now I feel obligated and I’m curious to read these books that were chosen.”

Mariana says that she tried to charge the Kindle, but the device showed a sign of bad contact. “I gave it a few taps, I decided to blow into the device, which is the solution we give to everything electronic. I blew and, when I see it, a lot of ants came out”, she told the TV Globo.

She said she was surprised by the number of ants that came out of the digital reader. “Several puppies too, tiny ones. I was desperate. I didn’t know what to do”, Mariana recalls.

She says she left the device aside, because she thought it was permanently damaged. The story went viral on the internet, after a friend of the writer made a publication on a social network.

People then suggested that she put the equipment in the freezer to kill the ants. She followed the advice and solved the problem.

Video: Ants invade Kindle, buy books and owner decides to freeze device — Photo: Personal Archive

Tech expert Walker de Alencar explains that the ants may have caused small short circuits that resulted in the purchases.

“It could be that [as formigas] find some loopholes to enter and take possession of electronics. This generates some short circuits or contacts that can cause this type of situation “, he points out.

Alencar says that the first case of an error reported on computers in the United States was caused by a moth, which was inside the device.