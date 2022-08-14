“I haven’t spoken to Trump; I have inside information”

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said, in an interview with the podcast Cara a Tapa, by journalist Rica Perrone, that he did not speak with former US President Donald Trump after the FBI searches of the Republican’s mansion in Florida this week. According to documents made public by the US Justice, Trump is under criminal investigation for possible violations of the Espionage Act and has seized secret documents.

“I haven’t talked to Trump. But presidents have inside information. I have

Are you going to arrest me now?” he asked.

Bolsonaro has taken advantage of the interview space to defend himself against old accusations, such as the case of “Wal do Açaí”, the episode in which he was punished for disciplinary transgression in the Army and the arrest of First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro’s grandmother for drug trafficking. . He also denied that he was expelled from the army. According to the president, he went to Reservation when he graduated as a city councilor in Rio.

“As a parliamentarian, I had the right to have employees in Brasília and Rio. And I had this employee in Angra. The parliamentarian who defines the working hours and she was on vacation at the time of the report”, he said, rebutting that Walderice Santos da Conceição was a ghost employee. In 2018, she was parliamentary secretary in Bolsonaro’s cabinet in the Chamber, but was found working in an açaí shop in Angra dos Reis (RJ). “Her grandmother Michelle was arrested, I even say for what, for trafficking, but she has already served her sentence, and Michelle has more than 100 relatives in Ceilândia (DF).”

scam

Bolsonaro refuted, in an interview, the accusations of a coup plotter, but said that he does not trust who “is behind” the electronic voting machines.

“I am now accused of planning a coup. Has anyone ever seen me moving around with generals, conspiring?”, he said during the interview on Saturday morning. At another point, Bolsonaro said that he trusts the polls, but not “who is behind, who makes the program”.

He admitted that he supported the electronic voting machine when it was adopted in 1996 because “there was a lot of smut in the printed paper vote.” The president denied that he defends the printed vote and said that he only fights for “transparency”. “Subject is with the Armed Forces, invited by the TSE last year.” He also claimed that no country is interested in adopting the Brazilian electoral system, citing Paraguay.

With Bolsonaro’s crusade in relation to the Brazilian electoral system, the Armed Forces, which were invited by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) to participate in the election transparency commission, have been trying to convince the court to change the way the ballot box test is conducted. is performed.

As shown by the Estadão/Broadcast today, the Armed Forces want to convince the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Alexandre de Moraes, who will take over the TSE this Tuesday (16), the ballot box integrity test, which is a process carried out to certify that the machines correctly count votes. They want the test, currently carried out by TRE servers and broadcast live on the internet, to be carried out under real conditions.

