“I saw a lot of pieces…”; Yasmin Brunet surprises with account of supernatural experience

The model Yasmin Brunet participated in the podcast ‘PocCast‘, last Friday (12), and made some surprising revelations about supernatural experiences. During the conversation with the presenters, she said that she had already seen some apparitions during her childhood.

“I saw a lot of spirits when I was a child. I’m really scared to death. I prayed a lot to stop seeing. I saw real, my mother called all kinds of religion to bless the house, to pray to make me stop seeing“, said she, who has already revealed to have spiritual gifts.

Surfer Gabriel Medina’s ex-girlfriend also revealed that the disturbing visions were constant inside her own home: “It was horrible, it was really ugly. I saw it in the form of people, once I saw a lot of body parts on the side of my bed. It was too bad, I was too young“.

please note that Yasmin Brunet had already publicly reported that he had experience with extraterrestrials. The model said she has already seen several unidentified flying objects in different parts of the world. “I know there are a lot of people who don’t believe it, but when you see one, you can’t deny it”, confessed. According to the influencer, it was a very unusual experience: “Really, it’s a very different thing than anything we’ve ever seen”finished.