‘I’m a psychic and your daughter is going to die’, elderly woman who suffered a millionaire coup was threatened

Genevieve and her daughter, Sabine, accused of scamming her elderly mother. — (Photo: Reproduction/Social Media)

The elderly Genevieve Boghici, who was the victim of a scam carried out by her own daughter, told the police that a woman approached her on January 20, 2020, as she left a bank branch: “Can I speak to you? I am psychic. You have a daughter, and she is going to die!”

According to the police, it was at that moment, in January 2020, that the elderly woman’s daughter started the coup worth approximately R$ 725 million, in just over a year. According to the police, during this period, Genevieve was the victim of aggression by her own daughter, Sabine, and by the family of Rosa Stanesco, the alleged seer who introduced herself as “Mother Valéria de Oxóssi”.

Rosa was in a relationship with the victim’s daughter, and is one of those accused of stealing Genevieve’s valuable paintings. According to investigations, Sabine hired her girlfriend and others to pose as psychics in order to convince her mother to pay for “spiritual work” in order to save her.

In the statement, the elderly woman reported that her daughter threatened her with a knife to the neck and belly a few times, while keeping her trapped in her apartment. In one of these moments, according to the report, Sabine pointed the knife at her mother while, on speakerphone, Rosa shouted:

“Kill it! Kill that old woman!”

To the police, Genevieve stated that since adolescence, Sabine had serious psychological problems and that she never worked. The daughter received R$10,000 monthly from her mother as a kind of allowance, in addition to a credit card.

According to the elderly woman, Sabine was an animal advocate and started taking dogs that she collected from the street home, releasing them so that they could attack the visitors, with whom she also became aggressive.

the blow

According to the investigations, the elderly woman was convinced that her daughter needed to be freed from a curse and began to pay for a spiritual treatment of R$5 million that was carried out by the false seer.

Keep reading

After this stage, the elderly woman was kept in private prison by her daughter, who cut the wires to the landline and sent all the employees of the house away.

The victim also told, in testimony, that Rosa took paintings and jewelry from the house, claiming that they were cursed and needed to be blessed.

Genevieve managed to escape after being left alone in the apartment. She used a spare key to get out of the room when she had the secrets on the doors changed. She also prohibited her daughter, Rosa or any other unauthorized person from entering her home.

The defense of the prisoners says that Sabine is entitled to 25% of the entire estate of her father’s estate and that she will prove in court that “Sabine received the works peacefully from her mother”.

For the G1, the defense claimed that it will still analyze the content of the investigations that weigh against the other prisoners.