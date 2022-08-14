In a microskirt, Larissa Manoela turns her back and almost lets her butt show: “Gata”

In a microskirt, Larissa Manoela almost shows too much by prancing her butt for the camera in powerful records in Italy

This Saturday (13), the actress Larissa Manoela took fans by surprise by emerging with a microskirt in a sequence of powerful clicks.

The artist decided to open the photo album of her trip to Venice, Italy, and posed with a daring look at the city’s tourist attractions.

“Venice, I love you! I already want to go back a million times“, she wrote in the caption of the publication.

In the images, the employee of TV Globo appears with a white top that left her belly out and chose a very short skirt that almost made the pulp of her butt appear.

The followers, of course, drooled a lot. “what a cat“, said an admirer. “Wonderful“, commented another. A third pointed out: “Perfect“.

Look:

SINCERE

the couple of actors Larissa Manoela and André Luiz Frambach opened the game about the beginning of the relationship between the two. This Thursday (11), both shared clicks together and revealed that many people believed that they were dating even before the romance started.

Is for the artists to meet each other behind the scenes of the film Airplane mode (Netflix), where a couple lived. At the time of the release, in 2020, much of the public believed that the two were already in a loving relationship, however, they say that it was not quite how it all happened.