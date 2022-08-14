In crisis with Simaria, Simone talks about rumors about her sister and husband: ‘It’s tied up’

Simone Mendes returned to Brazil this Saturday (13) after spending three days in Orlando, United States. In social networks, the singer showed the reunion with her husband, Kaká Diniz, who joked with the rumors that she would have traveled to escape the controversies involving her sister, Simaria. “Hey, my cat. Let’s have lunch”, called the pilot, who pinned: “Did she come back from Orlando? Did she run away there?”. “I’m back, for the glory of God. It’s tied up. The people invent it, they saw it. God forbid! Mercy, Lord”, countered the artist.

When embarking for the United States, Simone said that she was going to the country to resolve pending issues. “Last minute, where did I end up? At Disney again [em Orlando, nos Estados Unidos]. I came to do what? Solve some of my affairs. So, I decided at the last minute. With three or four hours to go before the flight, I bought the ticket and bye! I’m leaving”, explained Simone.

The singer also regretted the longing of her husband, Kaká Diniz, and her children Zaya and Henry – who celebrated his birthday this week. “How crazy. I don’t have any sense. But if it’s not like that, we won’t solve anything. I took it and came. I already desperately miss my children and my husband”, declared the sertaneja.

Simaria’s alleged passion for Kaká Diniz increases the crisis with Simone

According to columnist Thiago Sodré, from the Instagram page “Fama e Fato”, the reason for the fight between the sisters was Simaria’s passion for Kaka. He claims that Simone discovered her sister’s “betrayal” and, unable to overcome the attempt at a relationship with her husband, ended up putting an end to the duo.