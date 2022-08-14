In document, Microsoft ‘provides tips’ for Sony to improve PS Plus

The statements of Microsoft to the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE), who point out that Sony pays for games not to be released on Game Pass, follow with unusual developments for those who like to follow the backstage of the games industry.

In the 27-page document, the Xbox owner went beyond justifying the acquisition of Activision Blizzard and even lent itself to the role of “give tips” so that Sony upgrade the new PlayStation Plus membership tierswhich is considered a Game Pass rival.

The statements were motivated, according to Microsoft, by the Sony’s concern that a business model such as Game Pass threatens its leading position in the gaming industry.

The company points out that Sony’s strategy of not including new titles on PlayStation Plus on launch day exposes clear resistance to a business model that threatens strategy.”device-centric“, that is, focused on devices, like the one adopted by the owner of PlayStation.

“Sony could further leverage the high quality of its first-party games by making them available on PlayStation Plus on launch day, a strategy that could quickly accelerate the service’s user base growth in response to the competitive pressure of Game Pass ( or any other service) and that Sony does not currently adopt, even with respect to the new and updated PlayStation Plus”wrote Microsoft.

“Such a move on the part of Sony could make PlayStation Plus even more attractive, in order to rival any strategies of rival game publishers — to the benefit of gamers”he added.

As part of the legal process of the acquisition, Microsoft argues that the inclusion of Activision Blizzard content in Game Pass would not undermine the ability of other companies to compete in the digital distribution marketas competitors have a wide range of titles beyond Activision Blizzard — including content not available on Xbox.

She argues that this, in fact, would increase competition and deliver desired, high-quality content at lower costsand that this is the reason that would have motivated Sony’s comments about the operation.

According to analysts such as Michael Pachter, the acquisition is expected to be completed by mid-January 2023, after undergoing evaluation by bodies in different countries. In any case, public documents have done a great service in exposing what goes on behind the scenes.