In ‘Pantanal’, Tenório thinks of buying the right of possession of the lands occupied by Juma to get revenge on Zé Leôncio

Great villain of “Pantanal”, Tenório is a very rich character. A perfect type for an actor the size of Murilo Benício, who has been standing out since the beginning of the Globo soap opera. Even though he was disgusting, the farmer became popular with the public thanks to the talent and charisma of his interpreter. In this week’s chapters, he’ll set up another one of his deals. The squatter thinks of buying the right of possession of the lands occupied by Juma (Alanis Guillen) to get revenge on José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira), who hosts Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) on his farm.

Read more: In ‘Pantanal’, Maria Bruaca fights legal battle against Tenório: ‘It will be a long journey’, says Isabel Teixeira

Guta (Julia Dalavia) and Tenório (Murilo Benício), in “Pantanal” Photo: Rede Globo/Disclosure

In a conversation with the jaguar woman, the villain gets the worst of it and is thrown out of the hut. Juma, in turn, tells Marcelo (Lucas Leto) that his father is interested in buying his land. The boy, who is not the biological son of the bad guy, will tell Guta (Julia Dalavia) that he is afraid of what Tenório can do to him and Zuleica (Aline Borges) if he discovers the whole truth.

Tenório (Murilo Benício), Zuleica (Aline Borges) and sons Marcelo (Lucas Leto), Roberto (Cauê Campos) and Renato (Gabriel Santana) Photo: João Miguel Jr./Rede Gobo/Disclosure

The farmer’s story will still have several dramas and conflicts until the end of the soap opera, in October. In the next chapters, Tenório will suffer a lot with the tragic death of his youngest son, Roberto (Cauê Campos), who will drown in the river.

At 51, Murilo Benício is one of the biggest names of his generation. With great successes in his career, such as Tufão from “Avenida Brasil” (2012), he now shines in the most prime time slot on Globo. Algoz de Maria Bruaca, one of the most beloved characters of “Pantanal”, he shared great scenes with Isabel Teixeira.

Maria and Tenório face off Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

Despite committing serious crimes, the character had a painful past as a child of rural workers in Brazil. This past life was highlighted when Trindade (Gabriel Sater) sang a song that portrayed Tenório’s childhood. After the singing, he starred in a shocking sequence, without dialogue, when he burst into tears alone in his car. It was a memorable moment in this artist’s career.

Follow me on twitter @zeanbravo and on Instagram @zean.bravo