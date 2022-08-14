INSS statement will show new payroll-deductible margin in September

Due to the adaptations in the Meu INSS extract, retirees and pensioners of the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) still does not have access to the exact amount they can use in the new payroll loan rule. The agency informs that the adaptation of the extracts will show the margin with the additional 5% of the benefit card. The forecast for adequacy is until the end of September.

The law signed by the president Jair Bolsonaro on August 3, it applied a limit of 45% of the benefit to be used as consigned to the INSS. The 35% that can be used exclusively to cover loans, financing and commercial collections were still kept.

The other 10% will be divided between expenses with credit card payroll and expenses and withdrawals with the consigned benefit card. According to the INSS, the interest rate for the payroll will be the same as the credit card, up to 3.06% per month.

consignment statement

Even if it is not yet completely updated, retirees and pensioners can consult important information about consigned credit on the Meu INSS website or app (available for Android and iOS). With the tool, it is possible to obtain the number of active loans and the amounts that have already been discounted and that are being debited from your benefit.

See how to consult the INSS payroll statement:

Access My INSS with your CPF and password; If necessary, enter an email to receive a validation code; Click on “Loan Statement”. If the service is not on this tab, scroll down and look under “Other Services”. If necessary, click on “See more” in the lower right corner; If you receive more than one social security benefit, consult one at a time.

Once this is done, the screen will show the benefit number and the bank where it is paid. In addition, the consignable margin will also be presented. The system will inform you whether or not the benefit is blocked for loan, in addition to the number of active, suspended, excluded and closed loans, if applicable.

The application has a specific field for the loan made by card. When clicking on the active loan, the system will show the request date, contract number, total amount borrowed, total installments, installment amount and loan settlement forecast. According to the institution, it is possible to have a maximum of nine active personal loan contracts. In the case of credit cards, the limit is only one contract.

What is the INSS payroll loan?

The payroll loan consists of a type of credit that is deducted directly from the payroll. In the case of the INSS payroll, the installments are deducted directly from the benefit to retirees and pensioners.

In this case, the fees charged by financial institutions are generally lower than for other loans. This is because debts have no risk of not being paid off. According to INSS, the payment installments must be agreed between the bank and the contractor, however the interest rate is fixed. Currently, it is a maximum of 2.14% per month (payroll loan) and 3.06% per month (credit card).