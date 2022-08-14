Investing to Secure Purchasing Power in the Future

High inflation, and a lot of people worried: where to invest so you don’t lose money with the high prices? Inflation can put your future at risk, as it eats up part of the money, even when invested. No Chat with Specialist, live program from UOLthe financial planner Vivian Rodrigues says that the big point is to have investments with real profitability.

Read the financial planner’s analysis below and watch the program excerpt. Chat with Specialist is a question-answer about investments exclusively for subscribers and is broadcast weekly, on Thursdays, from 4 pm to 5 pm. To also have your question answered in the program, send your question to Papo by email [email protected].br.

earn above inflation

Vivian says there are some bonds that yield according to inflation. That is, as inflation increases, so does the profitability of that investment — and vice versa.

In these bonds, the real yield, above inflation, is already guaranteed and agreed upon at the time of purchase.

According to her, the Selic Treasury is an example — profitability is linked to the Selic rate (today, 13.75% per year). “The Selic rate is above inflation. So, you can also have real gains with investments in the Selic Treasury or in any other product that has the Selic as a base”, she says. Another example in the Direct Treasury itself is the IPCA Treasury, which pays inflation plus a percentage above.

Before investing, know the product

For Vivian, if you want to protect your money from inflation until retirement, you should think about a diversified investment portfolio, with products that combine with each other.

“According to your investor profile, you may have some products linked to the Selic or the CDI, others linked to inflation; have perhaps a little risk on the stock exchange, a little protection in gold, in dollars or investment abroad. It’s thinking about the portfolio in a diversified way, and not in the sense of looking for a single product”, he says.

But if you’re a first-time investor, start with investments pegged to inflation, she says. Before putting your money into an investment, first understand what the characteristics of that product are, so that you can make decisions that are aligned with your money objective, your profile and the moment you are living, she advises.

Amount that goes into retirement needs to change every year

If you invest R$ 1,000 a month for your retirement, how much should you increase each month so you don’t lose purchasing power in the future?

Answering this question, Vivian says that the readjustment of the investment in her retirement investments should happen once a year. “At the end of the year, you should apply the year’s inflation to that amount. I suggest you do this annually,” she says.

In other words, if in one year the inflation is 7%, the money invested in the next year should be R$ 1070. In the next year, this value will increase again with the inflation of the period.

How much do I invest to have R$5,000 in the future?

Vivian says that there is a simplified way to calculate how much invested you would need to have in order to have a monthly income of R$ 5,000 in the future. To do this, just multiply R$ 5,000 by 300. That is, today you would need to invest R$ 1.5 million to earn R$ 5,000 every month. But even this amount needs to be corrected for inflation, since, at the time of retirement, this same amount will not pay for the same things.

Chat with Specialist is weekly

The program Chat with Specialist is broadcast on Thursdays, weekly, from 4 pm to 5 pm, on the home page of UOL, at UOL Economia and UOL Investimentos, and is exclusive to subscribers. Review past programs here.

You can send questions to Papo by email [email protected] —they can be answered in the program.

Want to invest better? Get tips in your email

Do you want to learn how to make money safely in short, medium and long term investments, even if you’ve never invested?

UOL’s investment page has a free newsletter that helps you in this objective. By subscribing, you receive every day, before the opening of the Stock Exchange, a market analysis made by analyst Rafael Bevilacqua, from Levante Ideias de Investimentos. With this newsletter, you will learn to invest and understand what is happening with the market.

In addition to the daily newsletter, you also receive a weekly analysis of investments, with tips on how to better and safely invest your money. To subscribe to UOL’s free investment newsletter, just click here.

Do you have questions about stocks, funds and other stock exchange investments? Send your question to [email protected]

Do you always want to be well informed about investments? Click here and receive news and tips to invest directly in your WhatsApp.