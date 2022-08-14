IRB (IRBR3) may announce a capital increase with a share at R$1, says website

Business

IRB Brasil (IRBR3) may announce, next Monday (15), an issue of shares to try not to be disqualified from the capital market by regulatory bodies. Internal sources told the Brazil Journal that capitalization should be between R$1 billion and R$1.5 billion, with the price of each share set at R$1.

At IRB shares closed this Friday (12) at R$ 2.31, accumulating a slight increase of 0.43%. “IRB Brasil’s screen price today is totally wrong,” a source told the portal. “If it comes out with a discount of only about 30%, there will be no demand”.

The company has been suffering for three quarters with the insufficiency in its liquidity indexwhich dropped from 143% to 106% in March this year.

If the downward trend continues in the first half report – the 2Q22 balance sheet should be released next Monday -, the company runs the risk of having its index below 100%, the minimum required for publicly traded companies.

This is not the first time, however, that the IRB finds itself in this scenario. In 2020, the company went through the same situation and also decided to increase its capital, with the help of shareholder banks Itaú (ITUB4) and Bradesco (BBDC4). The market expects these institutions to once again support the operation and, later, decide to take the company private.

The wait for the IRB report made, last Wednesday (10), its shares jump almost 9%, leading among the highs of the day. Currently, the IRB has 267,000 individual investors. The IRB, recalls the Brazil Journal, currently has 267 thousand individuals as shareholders.

IRB recorded a loss of R$ 273 million in May and continues cycle of lows

The IRB reported having recorded a loss of BRL 273.1 million in May, compared to a profit of BRL 7.5 million in the same period in 2021.

The results, released yesterday in a note, add to a series of mishaps experienced by the company throughout 2022. In the first five months of this year alone, the company has already accumulated a net loss of R$ 285.3 million. In the same period of the previous year, the company’s performance was very different — with its net income reaching R$ 9.4 million.

According to the IRB, the issued award in May 2022, it fell 3.7% compared to May of the previous year, totaling R$564.2 million. In the domestic market, the premium increased by 8.4%, but abroad it had a radical drop of 27.4%, reaching R$ 143.6 million.

Between January and May 2022, the premium issued was BRL 3.122 billion, down 5.5%, with growth of 11.2% in Brazil and a reduction of 25% worldwide.

“The reduction abroad is in line with the strategy of domestic market focuswidely publicized by the Company,” the IRB said in the statement.

In turn, the claim expense of the company in May stood at R$ 631.3 million and its loss ratio increased from 73.2% to 131.3% in one year — with a greater impact on the agro sector.

The claims expenses of the IRB then grew 7.9% year-to-date, compared to the same period in 2021, to R$2.04 billion. And the loss ratio ended up rising from 75.1% to 97.5% in the same compared period.