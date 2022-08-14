Is it time to buy a bag? Ibiuna and Kapitalo managers respond

Episode number 74 of the Outliers podcast is special: it was recorded during Expert XP 2022, one of the largest investment events in the world, held from August 3rd to 5th, and hosted Rodrigo Azevedo, founding partner and CIO of the macro area at Ibiuna Investimentos, and Carlos Woelz, founding partner and director of Kapitalo Investimentos. They talked about the challenges of the current scenario and their allocation prospects.

Azevedo, who was once director of Monetary Policy at the Central Bank, says that in his view the big question is about the duration of inflation and when it will finally show signs of relief. The manager believes that, for large economies, much of the work in terms of controlling inflation still needs to be done.

According to Azevedo, the big difference is that in Brazil “we are already used not only to inflation, but also to the impacts of the persistence of an inflationary shock”. In the long term, says the manager, this could result in widespread inflation that will demand more incisive attitudes from central banks around the world.

“If monetary tightening doesn’t generate a recession strong enough to bring inflation down, it will need more monetary tightening, which will bring recession potential. One way or another, there will have to be a strong recession”, says Azevedo.

For Woelz, from Kapitalo, despite agreeing with regard to inflationary trends, the manager does not understand that it is time to take positions betting on higher interest rates, as he sees a negative scenario for global economic growth. In addition, he reinforces that specific shocks, such as that of oil, can trigger different postures for monetary authorities around the world.

Despite all these factors, Woelz stresses that “it is more difficult to slow down work” and that, in addition, inflation has brought a negative income shock. The manager says he sees that at this moment, with all the global pressures and uncertainties, the American consumer will have money in their pockets again – which could put even more pressure on inflationary shocks in the future.

With an eye on the Brazilian economy, Azevedo points out that in the local macroeconomic scenario, Brazil is already advanced in terms of economic policies. On the other hand, fiscal challenges still put pressure on long-term interest rates. The manager also reinforces that having started the interest rate increase “early” made all the difference.

“It takes time between raising interest rates and lowering inflation. Typically, in Brazil, this can take 12 to 16 months,” says Azevedo. For him, the current rate of 13.75% per year will take effect in mid-2023, and the necessary efforts to dampen inflation in Brazil have already been made.

On the other hand, there is an additional factor that is the elections and the direction of Brazilian economic policy, which could affect the dynamics by increasing “the uncertainty about which economic regime Brazil will have from 2023 onwards”, according to the manager.

Both managers see that the “Brazilian stock market is cheap”. On the other hand, Azevedo points out that it is necessary to be cautious, since the inflation and elections variables are still very undefined and should be monitored in the next three months. “I’m in no rush to go shopping right now,” he says.

For Woelz, the risk premium is attractive for variable income. On the other hand, the profitability obtained in fixed income is also high. According to the manager, this movement brings greater challenges for the rise of the Brazilian stock market at the moment and for the long-term allocation. “Historically, there is no significant excess return to be invested only in the Brazilian stock market”. For him, the interest rate barrier in Brazil is very high.

“For the first time in all crises, the Stock Exchange has the prospect of paying more even in relation to the stressed price of fixed income”, says Woelz.

The full interview and previous episodes can be seen on Spotify, Deezer, Spreaker, Apple and other podcast aggregators.

