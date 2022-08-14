“It only knows how to be bitter”; Ex-BBB mocks Arthur Aguiar and receives criticism on the web

During an appearance on ‘Auê’, iG Gente’s entertainment program, former BBB Bárbara Heck commented on her relationship with Arthur Aguiar outside the house. In one of the statements, she said that she is not used to listening to his songs and mocked a possible international success of the singer.

Initially, the model stated that she has nothing against Arthur, but made it clear that she did not agree with his game during the reality show. “He’s the BBB winner, he’s happy, I saw that they’re going to live abroad. So, he must be focused on the family. All the best to him. I never had anything against it. My opinions were about the game. I didn’t agree with the attitudes him in the game”, he highlighted.

When asked if she likes to listen to the singer’s songs, Bárbara replied that she doesn’t usually listen to them and about his possible international career, she made a statement that caused controversy among Artur’s fans: “I don’t listen to the radio much, on the radio that I hear it doesn’t play. It’s just that they must be heading towards an international career”, she said. A short time later, netizens were already criticizing the ex-bbb’s speech: “Barbara is the most flopped ex-bbb, she’s worse than Luciano, nobody remembers, nobody likes it, she doesn’t do anything, she just knows how to be bitter”, tweeted a netizen. “Riddle of the night. I don’t like you, but I know all the gossip about you. Who am I?? Bááarbaridade!!”, wrote another. “People are so flopped that they need to talk about the protagonist Arthur Aguiar to be engaged. It must be boring not being a protagonist, right? Aaah I understand! He’s the only protagonist,” lamented another.

But there were also those who defended Barbara: “I didn’t see any malice in her comment”, said an internet user. “She didn’t say much. Stop being boring!”, commented another. Still during the interview, the ex-sister stated that if she were invited by Arthur to go to one of his shows, she said she would accept: “I think it’s important to encourage people’s work. If he invited me, it’s because he wants to go, I won’t do undone”.