Itaú, Nubank and other fintechs have OPEN job openings; see how to apply

If you are looking for job openings to get back into the job market, this is your chance. Several fintechs are offering incredible opportunities in several areas for those who fit the requirements and have availability.

Do you want to know which companies have open positions and how to apply for each one? So keep following us below to check out all this information!

Jobs at Nubank

Firstly, Nubank has 60 opportunities in the corporate, marketing, technology and customer service areas, all of them at a higher level. In addition, it is also offering exclusive vacancies for self-declared black people, women and LGBTQIA+ people. Sign up: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nubank/jobs/.

Itau

Itaú, in turn, has 20 vacancies for managers and relationships for people who declare themselves to be black and brown and have completed higher education or are at the end of their graduation. In addition, it is necessary to have experience with customer service, apart from CEA, CPA-20 or CPA-10 certifications. Apply by August 19: https://vemproitau.gupy.io/jobs/2695183.

Klubi

Klubi is offering 50 vacancies for commercial consultants, in addition to areas such as sales and technology in São Paulo. The requirement is that candidates have previous experience with consortium sales. Sign up: https://klubi.breezy.hr/.

Job vacancies at Alura

The education startup Alura is offering vacancies in the areas of communication and content, marketing and technology for those who have knowledge in the area and know how to use the Office Package. Apply by August 15th: https://bityli.com/JTJhxRv.

Blockbit

The cybersecurity company is offering vacancies in the areas of marketing and technology in a hybrid way, in São Paulo. The requirements are a good level of knowledge in English, complete higher education and experience in one of the areas. To apply, send your resume to the email: [email protected] and, for more information about the vacancies, visit: https://www.blockbit.com/pt/carreiras/.

finplace

The business credit startup is offering vacancies at all levels of seniority in the areas of credit analysis and operations. Sign up at: https://www.finplace.com.br/quem-somos/registering your CV at the bottom of the page.

Jobs at Solo Network

Here, there are 60 vacancies for the technology area, at different levels of seniority, to work in the remote or face-to-face models in São Paulo, Paraná and Santa Catarina. In addition, the company is looking for sales and marketing professionals to start immediately. Sign up: https://jobs.solides.com/solonetwork.

Sovos

There are 17 vacancies for remote services, with a chance of hybridism in Barueri (SP). About the vacancies, some are available for java developers, operations analyst, account manager and regulatory specialist. Sign up via the website: https://sovos.com/careers/current-openings-south-america/.

Neobpo

The startup has 100 open positions for the operational and administrative areas, at all levels of seniority. Services are available in the cities of São Paulo (SP), Gaspar (SC), Mogi das Cruzes (SP), Rio de Janeiro (RJ) and Curitiba (PR). The company only requires that the candidate be over 18 years old and have basic computer knowledge. However, some positions require experience. Sign up: https://jobs.kenoby.com/neobpo.

Jobs at Ypê

Finally, Ypê has 30 vacancies for different areas of on-site work in Amparo (SP), Cuiabá (MT), Salto (SP), Belo Horizonte (MG), São Paulo (SP), Simões Filho (BA), Anapolis (GO) and Goiânia (GO). Sign up via the website: https://trabalheconosco.vagas.com.br/ype.

