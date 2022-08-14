“It’s sad to see…”; After Willian and Cássio, the family of another Corinthians athlete is attacked on the web

Alvinegro paulista has been suffering from attacks on players and striker Willian terminated his contract with the justification of lack of security

Corinthians lost to Palmeiras this Saturday (13), at Neo Química Arena, for the Brasileirão. Despite the negative result on the pitch, where the team was eliminated in Libertadores during the week, the Club has been recording another defeat backstage. This is because some athletes in the cast suffered threats from individuals who talk cheer for Timon. After Cássio and Willian, who left the team because of what happened, another athlete suffered from the persecution.

The family of the right-back Fagner returned to denounce the crime on social media. It’s not the first time Henrique Lemos, son of the player12 years old, receives hate messages through the Internet. The boy’s mother, Bárbara Lemos, used Henrique’s nets to ask that the act be stopped.

“And once again, as Henrique’s mother, I come here to politely ask you to stop texting Henrique cursing, sending a message about today’s game. The messages we received are absurd. Peace and more love please”laments Bárbara Lemos, Henrique’s mother.

In the midst of the situation against the 12-year-old boy, even Henrique sent a message to the people who are threatening him. The boy, who plays in the basic categories of Corinthians, even explained that he was not on the field to receive the persecution against his family. Henrique Lemos also vented about the feeling of receiving messages of this nature.

“Me Henrique speaking, very sad that I receive threats again and receive curses when I didn’t even play. Mistakes happen, and only those who try make mistakes. And another, it’s sad to open the direct to talk to friends and see several threats and curses. Anyway, reflect”asks Henrique, son of Fagner.