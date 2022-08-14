IT’S TRICOLOR! São Paulo announces signing of defender Nahuel Ferraresi

São Paulo announced this Saturday the hiring of Venezuelan defender Naheuel Ferraresi. The player, who has a link with Manchester City, will be loaned to Tricolor.

The deal had been dragging on for weeks, while the athlete resolved pending issues of his contract with the City Group, the company that controls the English club. Ferraresi arrived in Brazil on Monday to undergo tests and complete the transfer.

?? Hello, Nahuel Bustos! Is it true that there are namesake coming there? ??????#VamosSãoPaulo ???? pic.twitter.com/SFHfj5svii — Sao Paulo FC (@SaoPauloFC) August 13, 2022

The player can be registered in the Brazilian Championship and in the Copa Sudamericana.

Ferraresi played last season for Estoril Praia, from Portugal. He participated in 25 games for the team.

With the arrival of the defender, the trend is for São Paulo to end the cycle of signings in this window of records. In the year, the club hired, in addition to Ferraresi, goalkeepers Jandrei and Felipe Alves; right-back Rafinha; midfielders Andrés Colorado, André Anderson, Patrick, Nikão, Alisson and Galoppo; and forwards Marcos Guilherme and Bustos.

Who is Nahuel Ferraresi?

The defender responds to a request from Rogério Ceni, who has lacked a defender since Arboleda’s serious injury. He shouldn’t be back until next year.

At the age of 23, the Venezuelan was designed by Deportivo Táchira in 2017. In 2018, he was acquired by Grupo City and, since then, he has played for CF Peralada, in Spain, Porto, Moreirense and Estoril Praia, all of the latter in Portugal.

