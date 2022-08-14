Ivete Sangalo opens the game and tells how was the incident suffered while traveling with her family in Chile: “it was an unbearable pain…”

Singer Ivete Sangalo scared her fans in recent days by undergoing surgery. The artist used her profile on social networks this Saturday afternoon (13), to detail a little more about what she suffered. The unforeseen occurred on the trip to Chile, while skiing with his eldest son, Marcelo. During the ski trip, Veveta fell, and fractured his wrist in two places.

“I went on vacation with my son, we went skiing, which is something we love to do. I was there, a lot there, lé, lé, ló, lú, skater, and out of nowhere, kaboom! I fell to the ground and I broke my fist in two places“, he said in a video where he narrates and details in a very calm way the incident suffered.

“People were an unbearable pain. And I was ‘my son, what now?’. But out of nowhere, several people appeared to help me, those people who do rescue. I felt like in an action movie, they took me on those red stretchers descending at high speed on the mountain. It was sensational. I felt very let it go, let it go, let it go”narrated.

Ivete says that she went to the doctor, and that there they had evaluated that, according to her, “Mainha had broken her arm” joked. Today, Ivete has her life divided up on the stage with her shows, and with the cameras of TV Globo, in her Ivete’s Popcorn programwhich aired on Sunday afternoons on Globo.