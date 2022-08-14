Ivete Sangalo publishes video of ski accident: ‘Unbearable pain’ | celebrities



Ivete Sangalo publishes video of ski accident – Reproduction / Instagram

Rio – Ivete Sangalo used social media, this Saturday, to show records of the trip she took with her son, Marcelo, 12, to Chile. On Instagram, the singer shared the exact moment she had an accident while skiing with the boy and also gave details about the episode, which culminated in the injury of her left wrist, and later, made her have to face surgery.

“Adventurer Ivete!”, joked the artist in the caption of the post. In the video, Ivete explained to fans about what had happened on the trip. “I went on vacation with my son, we went skiing, which is something we love to do. I was there, a great skater, and out of nowhere, ‘boom’! I fell to the ground and broke my wrist in two places”, said.

“People were an unbearable pain. And I was ‘my son, what now?’. But out of nowhere, several people appeared to help me, those people who do rescue. I felt in an action movie, they took me on those red stretchers descending at high speed on the mountain. It was sensational. I felt very ‘let it go’, ‘let it go'”, she recalled, good-naturedly.

“We went to the doctor and it was reported that ‘Maínha’ had broken his arm, fractured my wrist. Thank God, everything worked out. Life goes on”, concluded Ivete, who posed with her son on the way back, using a sling. In addition to Marcelo, Ivete is also the mother of 4-year-old twins Maria and Helena, fruit of her marriage to Daniel Cady.

See the video