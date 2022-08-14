Ivete Sangalo shows ski accident and reveals details of the rescue in video: ‘Unbearable pain’ | TV & Famous

It looked like an action movie, but it was Ivete Sangalo being rescued in the snow. This Saturday, 13/8, Mainha told details of his skiing accident, which resulted in two wrist fractures and surgery. The presenter shared a video in which she explains to fans how it all happened, in a light and fun way. She’s fine now. The caption title? 👇

‘Adventurer Ivete’ ⛷️⛷️🎿

“I went on vacation with my son (Marcelo), we went skiing, which is something we love to do. kaboom! I fell to the ground and broke my wrist in two places.”

“Guys, it was unbearable pain! I was lying there, saying: ‘My son, what now?’. But, out of nowhere, several people appeared to help me, those people who do rescues.”

“I felt like I was in an action movie, they took me on those red stretchers, going down the mountain at high speed. It was sensational. I felt very ‘Let it go, let it go, let it go…'”

“We went to the doctor and there it was found that Mainha had broken her arm, fractured my wrist. Anyway… Thank God, everything worked out. Life goes on”, reassured the presenter of Pipoca da Ivete.

On her return to Brazil, she had to undergo surgery at Hospital Aliança, in Salvador. The mother of Marina and Helena, 4-year-old twins, is recovering.

