Jade Picon changes her look to debut as an actress in ‘Travessia’: ‘Chiara was born’ | fashion & beauty

The mystery is over! After making suspense on social media, Jade Picon showed the new hair color and cut this Saturday, 8/13. The transformation of the former BBB and actress is for her first character, chiarafrom Travessia, the next 9 o’clock soap opera.
Jade Picon changes look for ‘Travessia’ — Photo: matheus yashi @eoyashi/Disclosure
The process took about four hours and was done by the hairstylist João Bosco, who dyed the hair a natural ash blonde, with points of light, and made a radical cut in the artist.
“It’s just wonderful. I got emotional, screamed, laughed, it was crazy… I’ve never messed with the length, I’ve never seen myself in a different size, it exceeded all my expectations. The color is divine. I’m very happy”, Jade told Gshow exclusively.
Jade Picon spent about four hours in the salon to cut and paint the wires — Photo: Matheus Yashi @eoyashi/Disclosure
According to the professional, the cut is a modern version of the chanel: “With a well-structured base, plenty of volume and a slight disconnection at the ends, which brings a more fresh. And it’s inspired by the strong, confident woman who is her character.”
The change began in the early afternoon, when Jade announced that she was starting hair procedures. A while later, she even left her profiles without images. 👇
Jade took her photo from social media — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram
Jade’s profile without any image during the transformation — Photo: Playback/Twitter
And he even joked with the fans’ expectation to see the new locks:
There’s the result! 💇🏻
Jade Picon made a radical change in her hair to play Chiara in ‘Travessia’ — Photo: Matheus Yashi @eoyashi/Disclosure
Jade is overjoyed with the transformation, and said that she started to feel the character more soon after the change:
“Today, the 13th of August, Chiara was born. It was very cool. It was very symbolic for me to be able to see what she will be like. I already had a dream and it was very radical.”
Jade Picon said that she loved her new hair and that she had never gone through such a transformation — Photo: Matheus Yashi @eoyashi/Disclosure
“I’m totally detached. I’m ready to change, but of course I get anxious, nervous… I would never deny a job that had to make a transformation. I was super excited, because it gives a purpose. It’s my first job as an actress and it was really special, like my exterior can keep up with all the changes in my life lately.”
“It’s very nice when we see ourselves different in a new moment, in a new house, with new experiences… And nothing fairer than a new look.”
“Chiara is ready,” Jade decreed.
Jade Picon said that she was moved by the change in the look for her first character — Photo: Matheus Yashi @eoyashi/Disclosure
Just come, Chiara! We are also ready to welcome you!
Jade Picon appeared with a new face for her first character on TV — Photo: Matheus Yashi @eoyashi/Disclosure
See the before and the after! 👇💇🏻
Before and after Jade Picon — Photo: Matheus Yashi @eoyashi/Disclosure
Friends and fans have approved of Jade’s new look!
Friends and fans have approved of Jade’s new look! — Photo: Playback/Instagram
Jade Picon shows rehearsals for ‘Travessia’