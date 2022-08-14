Jade Picon shows new look for the soap opera Travessia

Jade Picon, 20, underwent a change in look to play the character Chiara in “Travessia”, a soap opera that will replace “Pantanal” on TV Globo. The artist commented on the transformation in conversation with splash.

The influencer said she lived a special moment for participating in the cast. The participant of “BBB 22” stated that the role marks a new moment in her life.

“This experience has been very special for me, and a great challenge too! But I love challenges and I threw myself into this new phase of my life, which will be called Chiara”, commented Jade.

She highlights the constant learning in contact with the team and praised her co-workers. “There’s nothing that isn’t new to me and that I’m not constantly learning about.”

“This year I went through a lot of changes, both internally and in my life in general, new experiences, new job, new home. So it’s very nice to be able to transform your outside as much as your inside was transformed”, he added.

Jade Picon shows new look designed for the character Chiara, from “Travessia” Image: Disclosure/Eudora

‘It goes beyond aesthetics’

In addition to the change in look, Jade also announced the partnership with the Eudora Siáge product line, which offers treatments for different types of hair.

“I believe that self-care goes far beyond aesthetics, of looking good. For me, it’s your moment, from you to yourself”, he said, extolling the importance of self-care.

“It’s something I’ve cherished a lot in my life since I was little. I’ve always taken care of my skin, for example, for having sardines, or my hair. It’s something I cultivated from an early age and today I don’t give up”, he concluded.

