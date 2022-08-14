Joaquim seeks solitary redemption at the end of the novel Além da Illusion

The cowardly path of Joaquim (Danilo Mesquita) will come to an end with an extra dose of regret for the villain who sought all existing means on Earth to destroy Davi’s (Rafael Vitti) reputation and take Isadora (Larissa Manoela) by force, in addition to signing most of the absurd plans founded by Úrsula (Bárbara Paz), the most dangerous and uncontrolled character in Beyond the Illusion.

Sad, lonely and completely penniless, Joaquim will have no choice but to seek a kind of redemption, starting with a heroic act that will provide one of the biggest twists in the six o’clock soap opera.

Úrsula will no longer count on Joaquim’s support in Beyond the Illusion. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

That’s because Joaquim will be against Úrsula at a crucial moment in the last chapters, making the decision to take Heloísa’s (Paloma Duarte) son that the bitch had stolen and return it to his real mother, creating a pretext for some names to consider the possibility of forgive him for all the mistakes made until then.

Obviously, it won’t be so easy to forgive Joaquim, but he makes himself available to face his fate alone, facing the consequences of his actions in court and presenting himself as Úrsula’s accomplice in most of the charges that will be officially registered in the courts.

Joaquim will not win, but he will have at least a few seconds of peace and tranquility to understand his mistakes.